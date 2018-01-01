 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Thank Beckmann, BJ Beckmann, Amy Hathaway and David Patterson

Sarasota celebrates New Year's at Pineapple Drop

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Thank Beckmann, BJ Beckmann, Amy Hathaway and David Patterson

Buy this Photo
Stella, Blake and Emma Hartshorn enjoy the carousel.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Stella, Blake and Emma Hartshorn enjoy the carousel.

Buy this Photo
Emily Chana picks out her prize.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Emily Chana picks out her prize.

Buy this Photo
Scott, Cameron and Jackson Kiefer with Kirsten Hawley

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Scott, Cameron and Jackson Kiefer with Kirsten Hawley

Buy this Photo
Sharrie Vandamme, Carolyn Thomas and Brooke Thomas

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Sharrie Vandamme, Carolyn Thomas and Brooke Thomas

Buy this Photo
Kaili and Nicholas Winn

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Kaili and Nicholas Winn

Buy this Photo
Sydney Rosen bounces during the celebration.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Sydney Rosen bounces during the celebration.

Buy this Photo
Maryanne and Tylor Galomb with Taj, Caleb and Rachel Medeiros

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Maryanne and Tylor Galomb with Taj, Caleb and Rachel Medeiros

Buy this Photo
Laura Griffith and John Martin

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Laura Griffith and John Martin

Buy this Photo
Ruth Becker shows off her festive bike.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Ruth Becker shows off her festive bike.

Buy this Photo
Amya Bryant and Valeria Howard slip down the super slide.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Amya Bryant and Valeria Howard slip down the super slide.

Buy this Photo
Amani Jackson, Amya Bryant, Amira Bryant, Olivia Timmons and Valeria Howard

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Amani Jackson, Amya Bryant, Amira Bryant, Olivia Timmons and Valeria Howard

Buy this Photo
The pineapple presided over the evening at Main Street and Lemon Avenue.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

The pineapple presided over the evening at Main Street and Lemon Avenue.

Buy this Photo
Evelina Gardner zooms down the super slide.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Evelina Gardner zooms down the super slide.

Buy this Photo
Sophia, Kris, Dominic, Jacqueline and Gianna Swain

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Sophia, Kris, Dominic, Jacqueline and Gianna Swain

Buy this Photo
Julie and Nardulli Giuseppe

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Julie and Nardulli Giuseppe

Buy this Photo
Sophie Bell almost makes it to the top of the ladder.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Sophie Bell almost makes it to the top of the ladder.

Buy this Photo
Jim Coppola and Rosa Brown attempt to win a prize at one of the game stands.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Jim Coppola and Rosa Brown attempt to win a prize at one of the game stands.

Buy this Photo
Barbara Parrish with granddaughter, Emily Chana

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Barbara Parrish with granddaughter, Emily Chana

Buy this Photo
Katie Hill picks out her festive wear for the evening.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Katie Hill picks out her festive wear for the evening.

Buy this Photo
Christine Hopkins and Sean Reinsma

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Christine Hopkins and Sean Reinsma

Buy this Photo
Faith Martin, Carlos Moreira and Carlos Moreira Jr.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Faith Martin, Carlos Moreira and Carlos Moreira Jr.

Buy this Photo
More than 25,000 people attended the annual event on Sunday night.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

More than 25,000 people attended the annual event on Sunday night.

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 |

Buy this Photo
Share
More than 25,000 people flocked downtown to take part in the annual New Year's tradition.
by: Kat Hughes Executive Editor

New York can keep its ball and its frigid temperatures: When it comes to ringing in the new year right, the pineapple never disappoints.

To usher in 2018, more than 25,000 people went downtown New Year's Eve for games, rides, food and libations at Sarasota's annual Pineapple Drop celebration. Restaurant patrons enjoyed dining outside while watching the crowds walk Main Street, while others clustered around one of the two stages with live music at the event, hosted by the Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association.

A nearly full moon illuminated the star of the evening, the pineapple, which was lowered to Main Street and Lemon Avenue during the final moments of 2017.

 

 

 

 

Related Stories