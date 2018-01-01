New York can keep its ball and its frigid temperatures: When it comes to ringing in the new year right, the pineapple never disappoints.

To usher in 2018, more than 25,000 people went downtown New Year's Eve for games, rides, food and libations at Sarasota's annual Pineapple Drop celebration. Restaurant patrons enjoyed dining outside while watching the crowds walk Main Street, while others clustered around one of the two stages with live music at the event, hosted by the Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association.

A nearly full moon illuminated the star of the evening, the pineapple, which was lowered to Main Street and Lemon Avenue during the final moments of 2017.