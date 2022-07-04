 Skip to main content
Visitor marveled at the many fireworks overhead.

Sarasota celebrates history with July 4 fireworks show

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Kennedy Stalworth shoots out bubbles.

Kristin, Kevin, Isabelle and Victoria Wagler with Tatiana Biliavskay

Michael, Avery and Tabatha Dingman

Ashlee, Leah and Kally McCall

Sofia and Natalia Vuckovic

Yan Alex Ivanov leaps high to play badminton.

Dave and Miles Van Hull scoot around.

Olivia Mines and Avery Green

Kamila Perez and Nancy Severyn

Alex Zujur and Bee Phommathep

Rafael Pala, Sofia Pala, Alexa Kostel and Nicholas Pala

Thomas, Amelia, Holly and Rebekah Ryan

Paige and Lena Wesley

Eduardo and Amy Salaz

Malia Piedrahita

Hundreds gathered at Bayfront Park to watch the show on July 4.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota locals and visitors alike braved rainy weather for a Fourth of July celebration at Bayfront Park. 

The annual event may have skipped the parade this year but that didn't stop hundreds of eager visitors filling downtown Sarasota in anticipation of the fireworks show over the bay. Families arrived early at the park — once the day's rain had subsides — and set up their blankets, lawn chairs for the light show to come. Children played games and bought glow sticks as the sun slowly set on the horizon.

The moment finally arrived a half hour after sunset and the sky was filled with the flashes and booms of colorful fireworks. Guests marveled at the show with many taking out their phones to record the many lights. Everyone cheered when the big finale came and the night's entertainment drew to a close. 

