Sarasota celebrates history with July 4 fireworks show

Sarasota locals and visitors alike braved rainy weather for a Fourth of July celebration at Bayfront Park.

The annual event may have skipped the parade this year but that didn't stop hundreds of eager visitors filling downtown Sarasota in anticipation of the fireworks show over the bay. Families arrived early at the park — once the day's rain had subsides — and set up their blankets, lawn chairs for the light show to come. Children played games and bought glow sticks as the sun slowly set on the horizon.

The moment finally arrived a half hour after sunset and the sky was filled with the flashes and booms of colorful fireworks. Guests marveled at the show with many taking out their phones to record the many lights. Everyone cheered when the big finale came and the night's entertainment drew to a close.