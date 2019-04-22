 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Ross Johnston, an education specialist at Mote Marine Lab & Aquarium, explains the differences between turtles.

Sarasota celebrates Earth Day

Monday, Apr. 22, 2019 |

Ross Johnston, an education specialist at Mote Marine Lab & Aquarium, explains the differences between turtles.

Buy this Photo
Two-year-old Serenity Rickman shows off her zebra puppet.

Monday, Apr. 22, 2019 |

Two-year-old Serenity Rickman shows off her zebra puppet.

Buy this Photo
Sadie Chawkins and Gemma Davies set up a table with their community service project, Dip, which focuses on the effects plastics have on an ecosystem.

Monday, Apr. 22, 2019 |

Sadie Chawkins and Gemma Davies set up a table with their community service project, Dip, which focuses on the effects plastics have on an ecosystem.

Buy this Photo
Bonita Chambers and Matt, Grace and Olivia Dendy

Monday, Apr. 22, 2019 |

Bonita Chambers and Matt, Grace and Olivia Dendy

Buy this Photo
Perdonika Monlyn carefully selects a plant that will thrive in her home.

Monday, Apr. 22, 2019 |

Perdonika Monlyn carefully selects a plant that will thrive in her home.

Buy this Photo
Ann and Pete Tannen check out a 160-square-foot Tiny Studio unit.

Monday, Apr. 22, 2019 |

Ann and Pete Tannen check out a 160-square-foot Tiny Studio unit.

Buy this Photo
Residents could explore a Tiny Studio unit, which can be placed in a person's yard to give them more rooms.

Monday, Apr. 22, 2019 |

Residents could explore a Tiny Studio unit, which can be placed in a person's yard to give them more rooms.

Buy this Photo
Asher and Kiran Krizmanich look at works made from recycled plastics.

Monday, Apr. 22, 2019 |

Asher and Kiran Krizmanich look at works made from recycled plastics.

Buy this Photo
Di Morgan sings Earth-themed songs.

Monday, Apr. 22, 2019 |

Di Morgan sings Earth-themed songs.

Buy this Photo
Dylan Jon Wade Cox shows off a Tiny House Siesta unit, which people can book while on vacation.

Monday, Apr. 22, 2019 |

Dylan Jon Wade Cox shows off a Tiny House Siesta unit, which people can book while on vacation.

Buy this Photo
Dominique Lavoie, Judy Sokal, Mark Rieke and Cat Dillard challenge residents and restaurants to be BadFive Free. The BadFive comprises to-go containers and cups and plastic bottles, bags and utensils.

Monday, Apr. 22, 2019 |

Dominique Lavoie, Judy Sokal, Mark Rieke and Cat Dillard challenge residents and restaurants to be BadFive Free. The BadFive comprises to-go containers and cups and plastic bottles, bags and utensils.

Buy this Photo
Elena Collin picks out the perfect plant.

Monday, Apr. 22, 2019 |

Elena Collin picks out the perfect plant.

Buy this Photo
Residents could try bikes, e-scooters and ride shares with Gotcha.

Monday, Apr. 22, 2019 |

Residents could try bikes, e-scooters and ride shares with Gotcha.

Buy this Photo
Share
Residents could wander through various educational tables in Five Points Park.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Sarasota residents could learn about different turtles, various plastic alternatives and why pouring grease down a kitchen sink is bad as the city celebrated Earth Day on Monday. 

Various organizations lined the sidewalk of Five Points Park with one goal in mind — education — in honor of the holiday. 

Visitors could listen to Earth-themed music, tour tiny homes and explore their artistic side with coloring pages. 

Kids had their choice of bicycle helmets and hand puppets and adults could take home their own native plant. 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement