Sarasota celebrates Earth Day

Sarasota residents could learn about different turtles, various plastic alternatives and why pouring grease down a kitchen sink is bad as the city celebrated Earth Day on Monday.

Various organizations lined the sidewalk of Five Points Park with one goal in mind — education — in honor of the holiday.

Visitors could listen to Earth-themed music, tour tiny homes and explore their artistic side with coloring pages.

Kids had their choice of bicycle helmets and hand puppets and adults could take home their own native plant.