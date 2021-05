The Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival returned with a weekend of fun and flavor at J.D. Hamel Park.

The annual festival started Friday, May 20 and went through Sunday, May 23. Musicians had plenty of live music from bands such as Sarasota Steel Pan Band, Brenda Watty & Her Peeps, Fleetwood Max and Out of the Blue. Guests picked up various kinds of seafood and relaxed to live music.