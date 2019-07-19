 Skip to main content
Serena Fox and Cj Hamilton win the final race.

Sarasota Boys and Girls Club makes a splash with cardboard boat race

Serena Fox and Cj Hamilton win the final race.

Serenity Peterson celebrates as the Disney Cruise wins.

Serenity Peterson celebrates as the Disney Cruise wins.

Sheriff Tom Knight and Shawn Johnson

Sheriff Tom Knight and Shawn Johnson

Greg Yull, Time White and Joe Tocci of Intertape Polymer Group.

Greg Yull, Time White and Joe Tocci of Intertape Polymer Group.

Sheriff Tom Knight "arrests" Bill Sadlo for losing the race.

Sheriff Tom Knight "arrests" Bill Sadlo for losing the race.

Bill Sadlo sports a yellow jumpsuit top for the last half of the race.

Bill Sadlo sports a yellow jumpsuit top for the last half of the race.

Members of the Sarasota Boys and Girls Club enjoy popsicles before the race begins.

Members of the Sarasota Boys and Girls Club enjoy popsicles before the race begins.

Sheriff Tom Knight and Shawn Johnson paddle with their hands in the final race.

Sheriff Tom Knight and Shawn Johnson paddle with their hands in the final race.

The crowd chants "Mickey" during the final race as they cheer on their friends.

The crowd chants "Mickey" during the final race as they cheer on their friends.

Joseph Baldwin shows off his banana float from Intertape Polymer Group.

Joseph Baldwin shows off his banana float from Intertape Polymer Group.

Kyle Smith celebrates his teams win in the teens group.

Kyle Smith celebrates his teams win in the teens group.

Jose Velez and Max Hunter race to the end of the pool.

Jose Velez and Max Hunter race to the end of the pool.

Jose Velez cheers for his teams victory.

Jose Velez cheers for his teams victory.

Sheriff Tom Knight takes a dip in the pool after his win.

Sheriff Tom Knight takes a dip in the pool after his win.

Bill Sadlo, CEO of the Sarasota Boys and Girls Club

Bill Sadlo, CEO of the Sarasota Boys and Girls Club

Jayvian Hoffmann and Lucas Kilpatrick

Jayvian Hoffmann and Lucas Kilpatrick

Ezequiel Mori and Kyle Smith

Ezequiel Mori and Kyle Smith

Serena Fox and Cj Hamilton

Serena Fox and Cj Hamilton

The third annual Rock the Boat Regatta took place on July 19.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

How does that tune go?

"Rock the boat, don't rock the boat, baby. Rock the boat . . .  and make sure it's made out of cardboard and covered in duct tape."

No? Well, that's how the Sarasota Boys and Girls Club must have heard the Hughes  Corporation song from 1973 –– and it paid off. 

Sheriff Tom Knight and Shawn Johnson paddle their cardboard boat.

The third annual Rock the Boat Regatta, sponsored by the Sarasota Sheriff's Department and Intertape Polymer Group, featured 15 vessels  decorated to look like everything from SpongeBob Squarepants and Jaws to a unicorn and a dragon. The fleet lined up in the pool on July 19 to take their shot at victory.

The race participants spent a week creating their boats with help from the sponsors, according to Sara Bealor, the Boys and Girls Club director of communications. She said the race gives the community a chance to engage with each other. 

Split into three levels of 9-12 year olds, teenagers and CEOs, each race was neck and neck as the designated boat captains paddled from one end of the club's pool to the other amid cheers from around 200 members of the Boys and Girls Club, the Sheriff's Department and Intertape Poly employees. 

Serenity Peterson celebrates the victory of Serena Fox and Cj Hamilton.

The younger group, which had 10 boats, raced in three groups followed by the three winners racing again to see who would advance onto the next round. A boat designed to look a Disney Cruise Lines ship with Mickey Mouse's face, steered by Serena Fox and CJ Hamilton, came in first.

Next, the teens took to the waters where a unicorn and a green box sought to see who would be victorious. The green box, operated by Ezequiel Mori and Kyle Smith, took the win. 

Then it was time for the CEO race between the Boys and Girls Club, the Sheriff's Department and Intertape Polymer Group. A Spiderman, Lego sheriff and a banana boat glided through the water, but in the end the Sheriff's Department came out on top. 

Jayvian Hoffmann and Lucas Kilpatrick

Bill Sadlo, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, told the crowd that he made a friendly wager with Sheriff Tom Knight. If he didn't win the race it was "he was going to be arrested," Sadlo said as he put his hands behind his back for Knight to jokingly cuff.

The final race featured Mickey, the green box and the Lego sheriff teams to see who would take the winning title. The Sheriff's Department ditched the wooden paddles and instead used their hands to make their way through the pool. In the end, it was Fox and Hamilton who took first place in their Disney boat.

"We did it," Fox yelled as she reached the end of the pool. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

