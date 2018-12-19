Dick Vitale says 'Merry Christmas' to Sarasota Boys and Girl's Club

Dick Vitale brought an extra special dose of Christmas cheer to the Sarasota Boy's and Girls Club at the Lee Wetherington Club.

Vitale donated $10,000 to the club to go towards the purchase of toys for at the holiday party celebrated on Dec. 18 for all three of the clubs celebrated. The Lee Weatherington Boys and Girl's Club, the Newtown Estates Park Boys and Girl's Club and the Roy McBean Club were all on the receiving end of Vitale's generosity.

The event included a bouncy castle, the opportunity to pick out two gifts from the toy room, a free meal provided by Boar's Head, games, face painting, and more.

As Vitale himself said the boys and girls in attendance, "Learn to say 'I love you.'"