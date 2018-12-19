 Skip to main content
Trinity Jackson got her face painted during the party.

Dick Vitale says 'Merry Christmas' to Sarasota Boys and Girl's Club

Bailee Brookover, Dick Vitale, Daisy Guerro, Jayvian Hoffman and Lorraine Vitale

Dick Vitale and Lorraine Vitale pose with a group of kids from the Boys and Girl's Club.

Damon Dipina and Christopher Guitard get a hug from Dick Vitale.

Dick Vitale gives Santa Claus a handshake.

Trelayja Thomas peruses the gifts given out to the Boys and Girl's Club.

Trelayja Thomas, Serenity Hunter and Taraji Lamb

Dominique Winston Italiana Cristiani

Almuta Hawks, Barbara Bane and Geoffrey Gilot

Santa Claus and Lesly Saldavar

The Boys and Girl's Club were given a meal courtesy of Boar's Head.

Pat and Bob Gussin

Sarasota's annual holiday party celebrates on Dec. 18.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Dick Vitale brought an extra special dose of Christmas cheer to the Sarasota Boy's and Girls Club at the Lee Wetherington Club.

Vitale donated $10,000 to the club to go towards the purchase of toys for at the holiday party celebrated on Dec. 18 for all three of the clubs celebrated. The Lee Weatherington Boys and Girl's Club, the Newtown Estates Park Boys and Girl's Club and the Roy McBean Club were all on the receiving end of Vitale's generosity.

The event included a bouncy castle, the opportunity to pick out two gifts from the toy room, a free meal provided by Boar's Head, games, face painting, and more. 

As Vitale himself said the boys and girls in attendance, "Learn to say 'I love you.'"

