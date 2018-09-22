 Skip to main content
Sarasota Bay Watch Board Member Steve Martin, Esther Visuna, Jeffrey Schaefer of event sponsor Ace Hardware and Sarasota Bay Watch President Larry Stults

Sarasota Bay Watch hosts 'clamtastic' evening

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018

Cathie Hawkins, Amy Sankes and Jennifer Yahraus

Veronica Brady and Peter and Joanna Powers

More than 200 people attended this year’s Scallopalooza, which is the highest attendance ever for the event.

Gregg and Cynthia Baran

Cheryl Huntsinger and Devin and Heather Sanderson

Nyanhixchel Ward, Sara Windom and Luke Sweat

Nina Giraldo and Avery Marx

John Freeman and Matt Freeman

Don and Diane Lagasse and Roy Yahraus

Cari Fallen and Lauri Birnvach

Howard Akey and Gloria and Kraig Koach

Cheryl Huntsinger and Sarasota Bay Watch Programming Director Ronda Ryan

Rachel Rose, Barbara Hedervelt and Beverly Rodgers

Robert and Denise Pope and Nick and Samantha Dzembo

Elisa and Michael Graber

Brittany and James Wendland

Kathryn Martin and Courtland and Kelly Hunt

Heather Wrigley and Melissa Perrin

Morgan Tiefenthal and Shannon Hankin

Suzie Dubose and Karen Stults

Scallopalooza: I's Clamtastic! took place on Sept. 22 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Clams are not only sustainable, they also clean Sarasota Bay and eat red tide.

They do a lot more, Sarasota Bay Watch President Larry Stults said, but those three were the main points he was educating guests of “Scallopalooza: It’s Clamtastic!” Sept. 22 about.

This summer, the Bay Watch worked to release 250,000 clams into Sarasota, and now they are embarking on a bigger mission, which was highlighted at the fundraiser Saturday night.

The Sarasota Bay Watch hopes to raise $100,000 so they can release 1 million more clams into the bay as phase two of their clam restoration project.

As the event started, the Bay Watch had raised one-third of that.

This year’s event comes after the Bay Watch had to cancel its annual scallop search because of red tide. Stults said the red tide bloom has made people more aware of the local marine environments.

“If we can increase community support of a natural, biology-based way to clean the Bay, I think people are more interested than ever,” Stults said.

At the event, guests mingled in the lobby of the Sarasota Yacht Club during cocktail hour. After perusing the auction items, attendees enjoyed dinner and learned more about the mission of the Sarasota Bay Watch.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

