Sarasota Bay Watch cleans up monofilament

Sarasota Bay Watch members and other volunteers spent the morning of Oct. 6 cleaning up Sarasota Bay.

Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 |

Letitia Zilar and Elspeth Nairn

Jason Miller explores part of City Island in search of monofilament.

William Dishman, Tabitha Pearce, Adam Musholder and Katie Deberry

Dawn and Ken Drost

The Broach School students Jason and Zyanne Miller, Chloe Manes, Gannon Dasilva and Joseph Ganpat with their teacher Cassandra Thomas

Zyanne Miller and Chloe Manes look for monofilament on City Island.

Joseph Ganpat carries an old water bottle while cleaning up City Island.

Cassandra Thomas checks out the shore line.

Broach School students check the grass of City Island for trash and monofilament.

Chloe Manes and Zyanne Miller look out for monofilament.

Jason Miller picks up trash on City Island.

Zyanne Miller holds an old fishing bobber the group found on City Island.

Volunteers explored Sarasota Bay to pick up monofilament and other trash Oct. 6.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Sarasota Bay Watch and volunteers helped out local birds and marine life Oct. 6.

On Saturday morning, about 25 volunteers, plus others who started off in boats, gathered at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron to help the Sarasota Bay Watch in its 9th annual monofilament cleanup.

Monofilament, which is a type of man-made fiber in a single strand, like fishing line, is commonly found around the shore line but can be harmful to shorebirds and other animals. To aid in finding it, volunteers were asked to think were they would go if they were fishing.

“It’s easy to miss it if you’re not looking for it,” Mark Rashal, sanctuary manager for Audubon Florida told the group.

With bags and gloves in tow, the volunteers set off. Some in boats, others by foot, but all with the hope of making Sarasota Bay and City Island a bit more monofilament and trash free.

Following the cleanup, the volunteers enjoyed lunch at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

