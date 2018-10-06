Sarasota Bay Watch cleans up monofilament

The Sarasota Bay Watch and volunteers helped out local birds and marine life Oct. 6.

On Saturday morning, about 25 volunteers, plus others who started off in boats, gathered at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron to help the Sarasota Bay Watch in its 9th annual monofilament cleanup.

Monofilament, which is a type of man-made fiber in a single strand, like fishing line, is commonly found around the shore line but can be harmful to shorebirds and other animals. To aid in finding it, volunteers were asked to think were they would go if they were fishing.

“It’s easy to miss it if you’re not looking for it,” Mark Rashal, sanctuary manager for Audubon Florida told the group.

With bags and gloves in tow, the volunteers set off. Some in boats, others by foot, but all with the hope of making Sarasota Bay and City Island a bit more monofilament and trash free.

Following the cleanup, the volunteers enjoyed lunch at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.