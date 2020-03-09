 Skip to main content
Tim Thurman

Sarasota Bay Watch clean up Sister Keys

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020

Tim Thurman

Tony Roberts and Tim Thurman

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 |

Tony Roberts and Tim Thurman

Chris Claypoole

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 |

Chris Claypoole

Tim Thurman and Joe McClash

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 |

Tim Thurman and Joe McClash

Tony Roberts

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 |

Tony Roberts

Brice Claypoole and Rusty Chinnis

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 |

Brice Claypoole and Rusty Chinnis

Chris Claypoole and Tim Thurman

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 |

Chris Claypoole and Tim Thurman

Brice Claypoole, Ronda Ryan and Benny Parrish watch an Australian pine fall.

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 |

Brice Claypoole, Ronda Ryan and Benny Parrish watch an Australian pine fall.

A massive Australian pine was eliminated.

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 |

A massive Australian pine was eliminated.

Brice Claypoole

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 |

Brice Claypoole

Volunteers head back to Longboat Key.

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 |

Volunteers head back to Longboat Key.

Sarasota Bay Watch volunteers

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 |

Sarasota Bay Watch volunteers

Everyone met at Mar Vista for lunch.

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 |

Everyone met at Mar Vista for lunch.

Volunteers at lunch.

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 |

Volunteers at lunch.

The cleanup was mainly for invasive species on the small island.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Cleaning up doesn't have to mean only trash, though the volunteers of Sarasota Bay Watch kept an eye out for that as well. 

On March 7, volunteers boated out to the small island off Longboat Key, armed with cutters, chainsaws, machetes and poison "juice." They were ready to cut down invasive plant species on the island, namely Australian pines and Brazilian peppers. This is the second time a cleanup has been organized on the Sister Keys. 

"No sooner did we finish than people wanted to go again," programming director Ronda Ryan said. "People want to help but they don't know how. We provide tools and education." 

Last year, the town of Longboat Key's Public Works Department did a full day cleanup with a full crew and got the job nearly done, said chairman emeritus Rusty Chinnis. The agreement was that Sarasota Bay Watch volunteer groups would take over after that. Over a dozen people turned out to cut down the invasive plants and put down a treatment that would prevent them from spreading further.  

 

