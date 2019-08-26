 Skip to main content
Tripp Lorentz zooms around on a sea scooter.

Sarasota Bay Watch assesses scallop and clam situation

Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 |

Tripp Lorentz zooms around on a sea scooter.

Al Jeffrey prepares for a dive.

Jay Brady assesses a scallop.

A stone crab hangs on a rake.

Captain Steve Martin and Al Jeffrey chat between water and deck.

Ronda Ryan addresses the citizen scientists.

Steve Martin and his snorkeling accessories.

Tripp Lorentz shows off the dive flags.

Boats head out to the bay.

Jay Brady and Teresa and Tripp Lorentz relax on-deck before diving in.

Jeanette Marks takes her dive flag out far.

Jeanette Marks stakes her flag.

Beth Mayberry and Jeanette Marks get ready to assess the bay.

Jeanette Marks looks at what they've found.

Beth Mayberry is prepared.

The Carefree Learner held several citizen scientists.

Alicia and Jeff Thomas lower themselves into the water.

A line floats near Alicia Thomas to mark her area.

John Ryan, Martha Robinson and Ernesto Lasso de La Vega boat out to their spot.

Ernesto Lasso de La Vega stands on deck of his boat.

Ernesto Lasso de La Vega hops into the water.

Martha Robinson adjusts her mask.

John Ryan stays onboard.

John Ryan dives in to snorkel the bay.

Cynthia Collawn stays onboard to record her crew's observations.

Tripp Lorentz and Jay Brady hang out in the water near Steve Martin's boat.

Captain Steve Martin watches his citizen scientists.

Al Jeffrey shows what he's found.

Al Jeffrey waits before diving back in.

The question this year was, "How's the bay today?"
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Ever wanted to be a scientist for a day? 

At the 2019 Great Scallop and Clam Search on Aug. 24, 25 boats containing 97 “citizen scientists” took to the water to monitor the bay for the 12th annual iteration of the event. The citizen scientists participating in the event were there to monitor, not restore, the population of scallops and clams in Sarasota Bay, said event organizer Ronda Ryan. Currently, the Sarasota Bay Watch is putting out clams, which filter the water in the bay and live for about 30 years, to try to hedge the effects of red tide. 

“Today, we’re just seeing what’s out there,” said Ryan. 

Snorkelers called out observations back to their boats while checking out their assigned areas. Diver Down flags marked where people were in the water, and floating lines generally marked the area around where they would search. 

Though a lot of dead scallops were found when combing the bottom of the bay, there were also small ones that may have been from a spawn, which is a good sign. Blue and stone crabs were also plentiful amongst the strong shoal, turtle and manatee grasses. Al Jeffrey, diving deep, commented on how clear the water is. Since last year’s outbreak of red tide, the bay’s health has not been monitored and many organisms died in the bloom. 

 

