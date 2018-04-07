 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Audrey Robbins, Vivian Kouvant, Peggy Abt and Hillary Steele

Sarasota Ballet welcomes special guests for gala performance

Co-Chairwomen Audrey Robbins, Vivian Kouvant, Peggy Abt and Hillary Steele

Jean Weidner Goldstein and Honoree Sydney Goldstein

Jean Weidner Goldstein and Honoree Sydney Goldstein

Carla Narrett and Rick Ott

Carla Narrett and Rick Ott

Susan Brommeland, Patricia Strauss and Ruthie Tuttle

Susan Brommeland, Patricia Strauss and Ruthie Tuttle

Marie Monsky and Eleanor Williams

Marie Monsky and Eleanor Williams

Natalie and Chris Armstrong with Ann Moir

Natalie and Chris Armstrong with Ann Moir

Sally Alfonso, Marilynn Petrillo and Rose Marie Proietti

Sally Alfonso, Marilynn Petrillo and Rose Marie Proietti

Carol Phillips with Hal and Marlene Liberman

Carol Phillips with Hal and Marlene Liberman

Roosje and Martin Lewis with Bev Fischer

Roosje and Martin Lewis with Bev Fischer

Mary McGreath and Alex McCarthy

Mary McGreath and Alex McCarthy

Noel and Toby Siegel with Barbara Brizdle

Noel and Toby Siegel with Barbara Brizdle

Sandy Lenhart and Jean Martin

Sandy Lenhart and Jean Martin

Nancy and Jack Rozance

Nancy and Jack Rozance

Joe and Gladys Gabris

Joe and Gladys Gabris

Sue Jacobson with Ken and Peggy Abt

Sue Jacobson with Ken and Peggy Abt

Stan Katz and Judy Rudgers

Stan Katz and Judy Rudgers

Jennifer and Mario Messina

Jennifer and Mario Messina

Cara, Caitlin and Sean Keenan

Cara, Caitlin and Sean Keenan

Heather and Andrew Nelson

Heather and Andrew Nelson

Mary Ann Sharp and Imani Maddox

Mary Ann Sharp and Imani Maddox

Each table was adorned with a pink and white floral centerpiece.

Each table was adorned with a pink and white floral centerpiece.

Each table was adorned with a pink and white floral centerpiece.

Each table was adorned with a pink and white floral centerpiece.

The tablecloths carried out the pink floral theme.

The tablecloths carried out the pink floral theme.

Lauren Walsh

Lauren Walsh

Andrea Hillebrand and Michelle Lee

Andrea Hillebrand and Michelle Lee

Roxie and Mike Jerde with Steve Rubin and Ed Town

Roxie and Mike Jerde with Steve Rubin and Ed Town

Larry and Carol English

Larry and Carol English

Laura and John Leeming

Laura and John Leeming

Mort and Bunny Skirboll, Norman and Hannah Weinberg and Jerry and Debby Hamburg

Mort and Bunny Skirboll, Norman and Hannah Weinberg and Jerry and Debby Hamburg

Bunny Skirboll and Betty Schoenbaum

Bunny Skirboll and Betty Schoenbaum

Sarasota Ballet dancers Kristianne Kleine, Logan Learned and Elizabeth Sykes

Sarasota Ballet dancers Kristianne Kleine, Logan Learned and Elizabeth Sykes

The annual Ballet Gala was held April 7 at both Sarasota Opera House and Art Ovation Hotel and featured performances by Misty Copeland and Marcelo Gomes.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

The house lights dimmed and spotlights flooded the stage. For a moment, there was no one there — but the curtains rustled sporadically as if several energetic puppies were trying to break through.

Then, principal dancer Logan Learned popped out from behind the curtains wearing a suit and tie. He appeared frantic, nervously fixing his tie and looking for his jacket. Soon after hurriedly putting it on, the curtains went up and the stage was full of Sarasota Ballet dancers dressed in the same gender-neutral outfit.

The Sarasota Ballet's 27th Season Gala had begun.

What ensued was the world premiere of Sarasota Ballet Resident Choreographer Ricardo Graziano’s “The Jolly Overture.” The fun, quirky piece set the tone for a light-hearted melting pot of a show featuring everything from opera singer Susan Graham singing “Somewhere” from “West Side Story” while Amy Wood and Weslley Carvalho danced beside her to world-renowned dancers Misty Copeland and Marcelo Gomes performing the Act II Pas de Deux from “Swan Lake” and contemporary piece “Toccare.”

Guests enjoyed cocktails both before and after the show, but pre-dinner drinks also included hors d’oeuvres at Art Ovation Hotel. After light bites and a trip to the bar, guests enjoyed dinner in a ballroom adorned with pink and white tablescapes, featuring hydrangea and rose centerpieces.

The evening honored longtime company supporter Sydney Goldstein.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

