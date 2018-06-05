 Skip to main content
Harper Taylor holds her pose for three seconds.

Children dance through summer camp

Addie Miller holds a first position pose.

The dancers line up with peacock feathers, waiting for the cue to dance with them.

Eliana Elsasser balances the peacock feather.

To go with the African animal theme, the students were asked to tip toe around the room while balancing a feather.

Emma Lynch walks with her feather.

Grier Turnbull dances as a flamingo.

Harper Taylor raises her hand to guess what animal the other student was dancing as.

Harper Taylor holds her last pose after performing her solo dance.

Zara Bermudez dances her solo as an African animal.

Addie Miller dances as a flamingo.

Gaines Turnbull pretends to be a cheetah as she dances.

The students lined up to practice their ballet positions in front of the mirror.

Addie Miller performs a leap.

The dancers held hands in a circle before dancing together.

Before moving onto the art project, the dancers did a "dance train" around the room.

The Sarasota Ballet held its Step Into Ballet Camp June 4-8.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Sarasota Ballet kicked off its Summer Fun at the Ballet classes with Step into Ballet June 4-8.

The class is a five-day introduction to ballet class for kids ages four through seven. This year's theme for the week is animals. Each day, the class is centered around a different animal theme, ranging from sea animals to African animals. 

Step into Ballet is designed to introduce kids to the basics of ballet dance. The dancers learn specialty dances, spatial awareness and the core movements for ballet. Each activity is made fun for the kids with props and games. 

In addition to learning about ballet dancing, the kids do art projects and activities, such as creating ballet-themed costumes to wear while they dance. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

