Children dance through summer camp

The Sarasota Ballet kicked off its Summer Fun at the Ballet classes with Step into Ballet June 4-8.

The class is a five-day introduction to ballet class for kids ages four through seven. This year's theme for the week is animals. Each day, the class is centered around a different animal theme, ranging from sea animals to African animals.

Step into Ballet is designed to introduce kids to the basics of ballet dance. The dancers learn specialty dances, spatial awareness and the core movements for ballet. Each activity is made fun for the kids with props and games.

In addition to learning about ballet dancing, the kids do art projects and activities, such as creating ballet-themed costumes to wear while they dance.