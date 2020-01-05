Sarasota Ballet honors Margaret Barbieri at 29th Season Gala

Chilly weather couldn't stop the Sarasota Ballet from starting its 29th season in style Jan. 5 with its annual gala at the Sarasota Opera House.

More than 350 guests kicked off the night with a cocktail hour before enjoying a comprehensive performance by Sarasota Ballet company dancers. The production had performances from Diana Vishneva, Marcelo Gomes, Misa Kuranaga, Angelo Greco and more.

Attendees then retired to a dinner tent outside the opera house, where they heard words of thanks from co-chairwoman Emily Walsh, Kate Honea and Audrey Robbins as well as Executive Director Joseph Volpe. Company staff recognized 2020 honoree Margaret Barbieri, Assistant Director of the Sarasota Ballet and former Prima Ballerina of The Royal Ballet.