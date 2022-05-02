 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Director Iain Webb and Assistant Director Margaret Barbieri

Sarasota Ballet celebrates Iain Webb's crystal anniversary at gala

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Director Iain Webb and Assistant Director Margaret Barbieri

Rick Bertoni, Danielle Brown and Richard Rhodes

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Rick Bertoni, Danielle Brown and Richard Rhodes

Chairs Betty and Bud Shapiro

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Chairs Betty and Bud Shapiro

The venue had a white color scheme for the night.

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

The venue had a white color scheme for the night.

Tracey and Michael Tucci with Kate Walsh Honea

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Tracey and Michael Tucci with Kate Walsh Honea

Don Walker and Jenny Aldrich Walker

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Don Walker and Jenny Aldrich Walker

Rick and Gail Lisi

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Rick and Gail Lisi

Rachael Fisk and Sara Robinson

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Rachael Fisk and Sara Robinson

Theresa and Clive Samuels

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Theresa and Clive Samuels

Tim Fullum with Pat Golemme and Laura Feder

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Tim Fullum with Pat Golemme and Laura Feder

Jean Volpe, Katherine Martucci and Vickie Oldham

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Jean Volpe, Katherine Martucci and Vickie Oldham

Laurie Fitch with Brian and Kim Calka

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Laurie Fitch with Brian and Kim Calka

Jane and Stephen Fillo

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Jane and Stephen Fillo

Jocylyn Udell

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Jocylyn Udell

Melinda and Hank Foster with Deborah Kalb

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Melinda and Hank Foster with Deborah Kalb

Suzanne Gladfelter and Lana Mullen

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Suzanne Gladfelter and Lana Mullen

Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki with Kelvin Cooper

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki with Kelvin Cooper

Michelle Roy and Nicole Winter

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Michelle Roy and Nicole Winter

Roland Moser, Kimberley Pelyk and Nati Shabbat

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Roland Moser, Kimberley Pelyk and Nati Shabbat

Greg and Belle Stikeleather

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Greg and Belle Stikeleather

Olivia McAlpine, Ivan Spitale, Morgan Rust and Marco Corcella

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Olivia McAlpine, Ivan Spitale, Morgan Rust and Marco Corcella

Sandra DeFeo, Michael Murphy, E-Dee Murphy and Terri Milikin

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Sandra DeFeo, Michael Murphy, E-Dee Murphy and Terri Milikin

Mark Sabuda, Jenn Poppen, Mark Ryczek, Edyta Votour and Jared and Stacy Autrey

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Mark Sabuda, Jenn Poppen, Mark Ryczek, Edyta Votour and Jared and Stacy Autrey

Lauren Ann Walsh

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Lauren Ann Walsh

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Nelle Miller

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Nelle Miller

Marty and Barbara Bowling

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Marty and Barbara Bowling

Geoffrey Fulton and Emelia Perkins

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Geoffrey Fulton and Emelia Perkins

Phil King, Ronelle Ashby and Alan Watkins

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Phil King, Ronelle Ashby and Alan Watkins

Lauren Stroman and Nicole Mobley

Monday, May 2, 2022 |

Lauren Stroman and Nicole Mobley

Share
Iain Webb was celebrated for 15 seasons with the company during the gala on May 1.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Ballet celebrated Director Iain Webb's 15 seasons of performance and productions during the Crystal Gala on May 1. 

Guests met at the Sarasota Opera House for a ballet performance from past and present members that paid tribute to Webb's time with the company. They then left for to the Sailor Circus Arena to enjoy an indoors dinner and program.

Longtime supporters mingled and admired the venue's dazzling white color scheme and decor before sitting down for dinner. Webb later took to the stage to thank the audience and speak to his years with the ballet company. 

The crowd took to the dance floor to end the night.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement