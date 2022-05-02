Sarasota Ballet celebrates Iain Webb's crystal anniversary at gala

The Sarasota Ballet celebrated Director Iain Webb's 15 seasons of performance and productions during the Crystal Gala on May 1.

Guests met at the Sarasota Opera House for a ballet performance from past and present members that paid tribute to Webb's time with the company. They then left for to the Sailor Circus Arena to enjoy an indoors dinner and program.

Longtime supporters mingled and admired the venue's dazzling white color scheme and decor before sitting down for dinner. Webb later took to the stage to thank the audience and speak to his years with the ballet company.

The crowd took to the dance floor to end the night.