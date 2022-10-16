Sarasota Art Museum starts season with reception

The Sarasota Art Museum marked the opening of two new exhibits on with a reception on Oct. 15.

The Ambassadors and Founders Reception brought supporters and artists alike to the museum for the opening of the "National Scrollathon: Florida" and "Journeys to Places Known and Unknown: Moving Images by Janet Biggs and peter campus" exhibits. The latter event was scheduled to be released a month earlier but was postponed due to the hurricane.

Guests mingled indoors due to inclement weather before hearing from SAM Executive Director Virginia Shearer and the exhibit's artists. The crowd then moved upstairs to walk through the new exhibits.