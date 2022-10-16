 Skip to main content
Pauline and David Wamsler with Executive Director Virginia Shearer

Sarasota Art Museum starts season with reception

Pauline and David Wamsler with Executive Director Virginia Shearer

Laurie Scott with Bill and Nancy Hartman

Laurie Scott with Bill and Nancy Hartman

Petra Gurin, Joseph Bilinski, Sami Harthoorn and Christina Fraser

Petra Gurin, Joseph Bilinski, Sami Harthoorn and Christina Fraser

Emory Conetta and Christa Molinaro

Emory Conetta and Christa Molinaro

Jess Pope, Nicholas Chiodini and Angela Veninga

Jess Pope, Nicholas Chiodini and Angela Veninga

Felipe Vargas, James Schultz and Kelsey Wrather

Felipe Vargas, James Schultz and Kelsey Wrather

Marie and Warren Colbert

Marie and Warren Colbert

Ellen and Richard Sandro

Ellen and Richard Sandro

Pat Thompson, Mary Ann Meyer and Patricia Thompson

Pat Thompson, Mary Ann Meyer and Patricia Thompson

Dave and Alicia Smith with Paulo Davis

Dave and Alicia Smith with Paulo Davis

Executive Director Virginia Shearer addresses the crowd.

Executive Director Virginia Shearer addresses the crowd.

The season kickoff was held Oct. 15.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Art Museum marked the opening of two new exhibits on with a reception on Oct. 15.

The Ambassadors and Founders Reception brought supporters and artists alike to the museum for the opening of the "National Scrollathon: Florida" and "Journeys to Places Known and Unknown: Moving Images by Janet Biggs and peter campus" exhibits. The latter event was scheduled to be released a month earlier but was postponed due to the hurricane. 

Guests mingled indoors due to inclement weather before hearing from SAM Executive Director Virginia Shearer and the exhibit's artists. The crowd then moved upstairs to walk through the new exhibits. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

