Executive Director Virginia Shearer, Tobie van der Vorm, Susan Katz and Holly Freedman

Sarasota Art Museum offers a fresh perspective at new luncheon series

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 |

Around 70 people attended the event.

Peggy Allen, Tricia Mire and Laine Nixon

Katherine DeSousa and Petra Gurin

Mary Ann Meyer, Marcy Klein and Pat Thompson

Karen Bernstein, Gloria Feibus and Sharon Schreiber

Susan Mallitz, Marilyn Shapo, Norma Cohen and Anita Harris

Aurelie Van den Broek anf Georgia Gruber

Marilyn Kushen and Terry Roth

Billie Baren and Katherine Daley

Henry and Gail Lisi with Katherine DeSousa

The event was held Nov. 16.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota Art Museum supporters learned more about modern and contemporary art during the new Fresh Perspective Luncheon series on Nov. 16.

Around 70 people gathered at the museum on Tuesday to mingle and hear from the event's featured speaker Joanna Robotham, who works as the Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Tampa Museum of Art. 

Guests sat indoors and enjoyed food from the Constellation Culinary Group while listening to Robotham speak to her experiences and opinions concerning the modern art world. Executive Director Virginia Shearer served as moderator for the event.

The next Fresh Perspective luncheon will be held in early February. 

