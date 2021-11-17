Sarasota Art Museum offers a fresh perspective at new luncheon series

Sarasota Art Museum supporters learned more about modern and contemporary art during the new Fresh Perspective Luncheon series on Nov. 16.

Around 70 people gathered at the museum on Tuesday to mingle and hear from the event's featured speaker Joanna Robotham, who works as the Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Tampa Museum of Art.

Guests sat indoors and enjoyed food from the Constellation Culinary Group while listening to Robotham speak to her experiences and opinions concerning the modern art world. Executive Director Virginia Shearer served as moderator for the event.

The next Fresh Perspective luncheon will be held in early February.