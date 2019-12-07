Sarasota Art Museum celebrates grand opening with glamorous gala

After months of anticipation, the Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College is finally ready to open its doors. Sarasota's philanthropic community marked the occasion the best way it knows how - with an extravagant gala held on Dec. 7. The Grand Opening function had 500 guests and supporters assembling at the recently-completed art museum for an exciting night of cheer and congratulations.

The evening started with guests socializing on the first floor and taking in the art galleries on the second floor. Eventually, attendees made their way to the dining tent where they enjoyed a program that included a live auction. The night ended with an after-party at the McGuire Hall and Plaza.

The museum, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, will to open to membership holders Dec. 12 and 13 and the general public on Dec. 14.