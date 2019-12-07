 Skip to main content
Co-chairs Elaine Crouse, Ariane Dart and Kat Schuetz

Sarasota Art Museum celebrates grand opening with glamorous gala

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Tom and Sherry Koski with Pepi Elona and Wendy Surkis

Ringling College of Art and Design president Larry Thompson and Lora Wey with Donna and John Krenicki

Deb Kabinoff, Margaret Wise and Nancy Blackburn

Elisabeth Waters, Jaclyn Brunckhorst and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Warren and Marie Colbert with Annette and Terry Faulk

Angus Rogers, Pat Thompson and Jackie Rogers

Ravi Akhoury, Estelle Mathur and Dilip Mathur and Jerry Soble

Guests mingled in the outside area before heading to the dining tent.

Dr. Tom McGuire, David Ellwanger and Lois Stulberg

Mike Hein with Judy and Ted Russell

Todd and Wendy Wyman with Julie and Joe Bradley

Tina Napoli, Rola Cotran and Sondra Biller

Karl and Michele Thomas with Claire and Heisen Rusen

Paul and Nikki Caragiulo

Scott Johnson and Gary Metzner

Judy Cory, Andrew Rubin and Peggy Conboy

Nya Chambliss, Sandy Moore and Kim Davis

Charlotte and Hank Hinman

Dan Starostecki

Kyle Flannery and Allison Kummery

Jim Boyle and Kyle Riordan

Diana Vytell and Richard Orenstein

Carol Camiener and Lee Vickman

Tomeika Hunter-Koski with Greg and Tatiana Twarowski

David and Yara Shoemaker

Maria and Allen Heise with Aimee Kagan, Ping Faulhaber, Richard Ware and Katherine Harris

Terri and Michael Klauber

Graci and Dennis McGillicuddy

Colton and Laura Castro with Allison and Tom Luzier

Diane Weaver and David Zaccardelli

Heather Dunhill, Teed Meekma and Barbara Banks

Brian Mariash and Donna Koffman

Beth and Steve Knopik

Lisa and Don Lawson

Gail and Joe Morganroth

Scott and Jill Levine

Elaine Keating and Dr. Sidney Katz

Harry Leopold and Audrey Robbins

The museum's Grand Opening Gala was held Dec. 7.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

After months of anticipation, the Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College is finally ready to open its doors. Sarasota's philanthropic community marked the occasion the best way it knows how - with an extravagant gala held on Dec. 7. The Grand Opening function had 500 guests and supporters assembling at the recently-completed art museum for an exciting night of cheer and congratulations. 

The evening started with guests socializing on the first floor and taking in the art galleries on the second floor. Eventually, attendees made their way to the dining tent where they enjoyed a program that included a live auction. The night ended with an after-party at the McGuire Hall and Plaza.

The museum, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, will to open to membership holders Dec. 12 and 13 and the general public on Dec. 14.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

