Sapphire Point of Lakewood Ranch hosts grand opening Saturday

Pulte Homes sales associate Andrew Basco has encountered an interesting problem only three weeks after starting to sell homes at Lakewood Ranch's new neighborhood of Sapphire Point.

The homes are selling too fast.

"We've sold 25 homes in three weeks," Basco said. "It creates a backlog. I've been (selling homes) eight years and I've never had this problem."

Sapphire Point Sapphire Point What: Grand Opening When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 Where: Uihlein Road, across from the entrance to Lakewood National, in Lakewood Ranch Precautions: A limited number of guests will tour each model. Individuals will be socially distanced and face coverings are encouraged. Model tours will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Builder: Pulte Homes Size of community: 472 homes Price range: $300,000 to $800,000 (14 flexible floor plans) More information: Go to www.Pulte.com/SapphirePoint or call 213-1179.

Besides the many features offered by Pulte Homes in the community, Basco talked about the location, only "30 seconds" off State Road 70 on Uihlein Road. State Road 70 delivers access to jobs in Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota and Bradenton, along with a short run to Interstate 75 and the rest of the region.

With more families moving to Lakewood Ranch, the nation's No. 1 selling multi-generational, master-planned community, Sapphire Point offers all single-family homes and many two-story models. Prices range from $300,000 to $800,000 with 14 flexible floor plans.

"You can choose structural options," Basco said. "You can add a second floor, or a bedroom."

Sapphire Point hosts an Open House celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 23. Pulte Homes decided to host an in-person open house with safety precautions, including social distancing, in place.

The neighborhood has a 45-acre, wetland "bumper" separating it from Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch. A new $10 million library is planned for land adjacent to the existing Premier campus along with racquet courts, athletic fields and an aquatics complex.

"There is a value to living in Lakewood Ranch," Basco said.

Within the community itself are two lakes that have two island preserves within them. Those islands give those who live waterside privacy when it comes to seeing across the lake. Nothing will be developed on either island.

The 230-acre property will host 472 homes at build-out.

"Sapphire Point has two homes to an acre," Basco said "Most builders would put two-and-a-half to three homes per acre here."

A community center will feature a pool, fitness center, a covered pavilion and a playground. CDD fees are $1,050 per year.

As far as meeting the huge demand for homes in Lakewood Ranch, Basco said prospective owners can put down a $10,000 refundable deposit if they want to reserve the right to choose a home in the neighborhood once Sapphire Point has to put a hold on sales to catch up.

If the builder can't complete the ordered homes in a 5- to 8-month window, then sales are put on hold until the builder can catch up. Basco said Pulte Homes wants to keep homeowners' wait to that time window so it can provide them with the best service possible.

Sapphire Point includes no maintenance landscaping. Owners are allowed to have fences around their yards.

472-home community that’s surrounded by more than 60 acres of natural preserve and 35 acres of lakes.