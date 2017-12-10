Santa rides into Heritage Harbour

While sitting on Santa’s knee Dec. 10, 6-year-old Sofia Ham handed him a red piece of paper containing her Christmas wish list and hopped off his lap after receiving a present.

“I asked for a bike,” she confessed.

Then, beside her brothers, Amos, 5, and Esper, 3, she unwrapped her gift, a plush elf, and smiled. Amos got a bear and Esper a snowman.

The Santa visit was part of the Stoneybrook Holiday Parade/Party, organized by Stoneybrook’s homeowners association. Parade participants, riding golf carts and bicycles, started at the Stoneybrook Recreation Center and drove about 2 miles to the Grill 8000 restaurant, at the Stoneybrook Golf Club, where guests gathered for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and had a chance to eat dinner.