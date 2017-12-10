 Skip to main content
Keri Porter rides the parade on golf cart with her Lee Elzey.

Santa rides into Heritage Harbour

Julia Craig, 13, was one of three bicyclists to participate in the parade.

Emma Craig, 14, rode alongside her sister, Julia Craig, not pictured, in the parade.

Caleb and Claire Miller watch the parade from the road.

Noel, Kim, Meadow and Wes Nordine pose with Santa and Mrs. Claus (Ron Lee and Carole Bakalar).

Friends Shelby Durrant and Katelynn Porter, both Heritage Harbour residents, rode on golf carts in the parade.

Dillon Swanger, 7, makes sure to visit Santa after the parade.

Santa (Ron Lee), poses with Parker Belew, 5, who is all smiles on Santa's lap.

Sofia Ham, 6, opens the present she received from Santa.

Bradenton community celebrates holiday season.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

While sitting on Santa’s knee Dec. 10, 6-year-old Sofia Ham handed him a red piece of paper containing her Christmas wish list and hopped off his lap after receiving a present.

“I asked for a bike,” she confessed.

Then, beside her brothers, Amos, 5, and Esper, 3, she unwrapped her gift, a plush elf, and smiled. Amos got a bear and Esper a snowman.

The Santa visit was part of the Stoneybrook Holiday Parade/Party, organized by Stoneybrook’s homeowners association. Parade participants, riding golf carts and bicycles, started at the Stoneybrook Recreation Center and drove about 2 miles to the Grill 8000 restaurant, at the Stoneybrook Golf Club, where guests gathered for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and had a chance to eat dinner.

