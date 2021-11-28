 Skip to main content
Santa Claus waves to enormous cheers and applause.

Santa Claus returns to Siesta Key Holiday Parade

Madison Barrett, Gabe Constanzo and Iliana Tice

Olga, Emma and Rich Pazik

Carla Geiser and Patricia Romig

Harper and Avery Hoover

Mike, Andrea and Aaron Prytulak

Bianca and Marko Tonljenovic

Chamber volunteer Michael Netkovick helped lead the parade.

Eva McDonald walks along.

Faith Holliday and Isabelle Mullin stroll along.

Groups decorate boats in cheery Christmas stylings.

Groups decorate boats in cheery Christmas stylings.

Groups decorate boats in cheery Christmas stylings.

Samantha Lemmer represents Siesta Key Oyster Bar.

Pierry Ramirez

Reed Longenbach waves from a car.

Groups decorate boats in cheery Christmas stylings.

Mikayla Medeiros dresses up like a Dr. Seuss character.

The Grinch himself joins the parade.

Santa Claus waves to enormous cheers and applause.

Santa Claus waves to enormous cheers and applause.

Andrea Loredo poses with the tree.

The night also had the village's tree being lit up.

Ryan and Charlotte Day with Santa Claus.

The 36th annual Light Up Siesta Key and Village Holiday Parade was held Nov. 27.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Throngs of visitors to Siesta Key gathered on Ocean Boulevard for the return of the Siesta Key Holiday Parade on Nov. 27. 

The parade — led by Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce staff and volunteers — featured local businesses and groups marching from Avenida del Mare through the Village on Ocean Boulevard with all the Christmas cheer one could want. Candy was tossed to families from parade cars while other parade participants dressed up in classic Christmas characters.

The night was also notable in that the village's Christmas tree was lit for visitors to admire and take photos with.  The Pine View Jazz Band was also on hand to play Christmas tunes. 

Santa Claus himself finished the parade and rode into the Siesta Key Village to raucous applause and cheers from the assembled crowd. 

