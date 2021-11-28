Santa Claus returns to Siesta Key Holiday Parade

Throngs of visitors to Siesta Key gathered on Ocean Boulevard for the return of the Siesta Key Holiday Parade on Nov. 27.

The parade — led by Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce staff and volunteers — featured local businesses and groups marching from Avenida del Mare through the Village on Ocean Boulevard with all the Christmas cheer one could want. Candy was tossed to families from parade cars while other parade participants dressed up in classic Christmas characters.

The night was also notable in that the village's Christmas tree was lit for visitors to admire and take photos with. The Pine View Jazz Band was also on hand to play Christmas tunes.

Santa Claus himself finished the parade and rode into the Siesta Key Village to raucous applause and cheers from the assembled crowd.