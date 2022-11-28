 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Santa Claus makes his appearance in Light Up Siesta Key Holiday Parade. (Photos by Dariela Delgado)

Santa Claus makes a pit stop in Siesta Key

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Santa Claus makes his appearance in Light Up Siesta Key Holiday Parade. (Photos by Dariela Delgado)

Red Tiger Martial Arts waits for the start of the parade to walk.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Red Tiger Martial Arts waits for the start of the parade to walk.

Jeff Cook, Rosann Demeo, Vicki Cook, Tina Marchese, Julie McGraw, Larry Tate and Barry Bridges in awe with the parade's finale.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Jeff Cook, Rosann Demeo, Vicki Cook, Tina Marchese, Julie McGraw, Larry Tate and Barry Bridges in awe with the parade's finale.

Marylu, Nancie and Isabelle Einess enjoy the parade's luminous lights and music.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Marylu, Nancie and Isabelle Einess enjoy the parade's luminous lights and music.

Groups decorate floats with holiday lights in cheery spirit.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Groups decorate floats with holiday lights in cheery spirit.

Future of Dance Institute dances their way along Ocean Boulevard.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Future of Dance Institute dances their way along Ocean Boulevard.

The Grinch throws peace signs in a classic Volkswagen microbus.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

The Grinch throws peace signs in a classic Volkswagen microbus.

Siesta Key Kiwanis Club drives along Ocean Boulevard with a Santa float.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Siesta Key Kiwanis Club drives along Ocean Boulevard with a Santa float.

Kristin Hale, Lauren Bogart, Dara Simon, Gabriella Kephart, Wesley Pratt and Alexis Frey ride with Siesta Key Oyster Bar.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Kristin Hale, Lauren Bogart, Dara Simon, Gabriella Kephart, Wesley Pratt and Alexis Frey ride with Siesta Key Oyster Bar.

Joe White, Jeneva Hospodarsky and Ian Page pass out goodies to families and children.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Joe White, Jeneva Hospodarsky and Ian Page pass out goodies to families and children.

Becky Seiner waves at the crowd.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Becky Seiner waves at the crowd.

Groups decorate their float with holiday lights in cheery spirit.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Groups decorate their float with holiday lights in cheery spirit.

Bryan Rood clears Ocean Boulevard for the start of the parade.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Bryan Rood clears Ocean Boulevard for the start of the parade.

Lise, Leo and Julie Savaria waits for the parade to start.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Lise, Leo and Julie Savaria waits for the parade to start.

Bryan Rood will drive Siesta Key Fire Department's truck to clear Ocean Boulevard for the start of the parade.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Bryan Rood will drive Siesta Key Fire Department's truck to clear Ocean Boulevard for the start of the parade.

Mikayla Medeirus dresses up like a Dr. Seuss character.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Mikayla Medeirus dresses up like a Dr. Seuss character.

Kristin Hale, Lauren Bogart, Dara Simon, Gabriella Kephart, Wesley Pratt and Alexis Frey ride with Siesta Key Oyster Bar.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Kristin Hale, Lauren Bogart, Dara Simon, Gabriella Kephart, Wesley Pratt and Alexis Frey ride with Siesta Key Oyster Bar.

High Tide Tiki Rides wait for the start of the parade.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

High Tide Tiki Rides wait for the start of the parade.

Josh Griff has the most important job of driving Mrs. Claus for the parade.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Josh Griff has the most important job of driving Mrs. Claus for the parade.

Mrs. Claus makes her appearance in Light Up Siesta Key Holiday Parade.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Mrs. Claus makes her appearance in Light Up Siesta Key Holiday Parade.

Joe White, Jeneva Hospodarsky and Ian Page represents Two Tides Free Ride in Light Up Siesta Key Parade.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Joe White, Jeneva Hospodarsky and Ian Page represents Two Tides Free Ride in Light Up Siesta Key Parade.

Lorraine Stanford, Mojo Stanford, Tony Standford and Betsy Howard walk with Save Siesta Key float.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Lorraine Stanford, Mojo Stanford, Tony Standford and Betsy Howard walk with Save Siesta Key float.

Mojo Stanford rides with Save Siesta Key float.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Mojo Stanford rides with Save Siesta Key float.

Bailey, Becky and Henry Seiner waits for the parade to start.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 |

Bailey, Becky and Henry Seiner waits for the parade to start.

Share
The 37th annual Light Up Siesta Key parade was held on Nov. 26.
by: Dariela Delgado Community Reporter

What better way to head into the holiday season than with palm trees and sand in between the toes?

Light Up Siesta Key and Village Holiday Parade was held Saturday, Nov. 26 in front of hundreds of eager people. The community gathered on the corner of Ocean Boulevard and Avenida del Mare where the parade started and headed north toward the village.

Families and children applauded along Ocean Boulevard where floats and parade cars tossed candy, glow sticks and other holiday goodies. Holiday music blasted through the parade car speakers as the crowd cheered to bump it up louder.

The parade was led by the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce and featured local businesses and groups. Santa Claus brought the parade to a grand finale with his mega boat that was suited for the Siesta Key ambiance.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement