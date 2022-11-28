Santa Claus makes a pit stop in Siesta Key

What better way to head into the holiday season than with palm trees and sand in between the toes?

Light Up Siesta Key and Village Holiday Parade was held Saturday, Nov. 26 in front of hundreds of eager people. The community gathered on the corner of Ocean Boulevard and Avenida del Mare where the parade started and headed north toward the village.

Families and children applauded along Ocean Boulevard where floats and parade cars tossed candy, glow sticks and other holiday goodies. Holiday music blasted through the parade car speakers as the crowd cheered to bump it up louder.

The parade was led by the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce and featured local businesses and groups. Santa Claus brought the parade to a grand finale with his mega boat that was suited for the Siesta Key ambiance.