Santa brings holiday cheer to Old Salty Dog

With Christmas just a little more than two weeks away, Santa Claus is making his final visits in the Sarasota area.

On Dec. 10 he stopped at The Old Salty Dog for breakfast and met kids who wanted to share their wish lists with him.

After kids met with Santa, they were able to make their own bag of reindeer food, create personalized hot chocolate at the hot chocolate bar and take horse-drawn carriage rides around City Island.