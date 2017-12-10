 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Weston and Bennett Rapihana had mixed feelings about seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Santa brings holiday cheer to Old Salty Dog

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 |

Weston and Bennett Rapihana had mixed feelings about seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Buy this Photo
Bennett Rapihana is all smiles during his visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 |

Bennett Rapihana is all smiles during his visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Buy this Photo
Bennett Rapihana tells Santa he wants that blue present for Christmas.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 |

Bennett Rapihana tells Santa he wants that blue present for Christmas.

Buy this Photo
Eliza, Jackson and Marin Mitchell pose for a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 |

Eliza, Jackson and Marin Mitchell pose for a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Buy this Photo
Marin Mitchell left her wish list with Santa Claus.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 |

Marin Mitchell left her wish list with Santa Claus.

Buy this Photo
Alex and Sam Carmona visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 |

Alex and Sam Carmona visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Buy this Photo
Alex Carmona makes a bag of reindeer food.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 |

Alex Carmona makes a bag of reindeer food.

Buy this Photo
Michael Scott waits his turn for a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 |

Michael Scott waits his turn for a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Buy this Photo
Presley Scott smiles while her parents take her picture with Santa Claus.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 |

Presley Scott smiles while her parents take her picture with Santa Claus.

Buy this Photo
Madison Fleahman sips on the hot chocolate she made at the hot chocolate bar.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 |

Madison Fleahman sips on the hot chocolate she made at the hot chocolate bar.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Old Salty Dog hosted breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10 complete with a hot chocolate bar and carriage rides.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

With Christmas just a little more than two weeks away, Santa Claus is making his final visits in the Sarasota area.

On Dec. 10 he stopped at The Old Salty Dog for breakfast and met kids who wanted to share their wish lists with him.

After kids met with Santa, they were able to make their own bag of reindeer food, create personalized hot chocolate at the hot chocolate bar and take horse-drawn carriage rides around City Island.

Related Stories