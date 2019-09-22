Hidden Meadows residents Susan and Bob Franklin found the perfect place to celebrate their 44th anniversary.

Surrounded by friends and family, the couple enjoyed Italian cuisine and music at Tara Golf and Country Club's annual San Gennaro Festival Saturday.

"We wanted to come here to be with friends," Susan Franklin said. "It's a great place to celebrate with friends and music in the background."

The couple met on a train in New York where Bob Franklin was a conductor and Susan Franklin was a commuter.

"It was love at first sight," Susan Franklin said. "I didn't get his name the first night, but I was sure to get his name and give him my number the next night."

Almost 150 people attended the festival, which the club has been hosting for about 20 years.

"We're a local magnet," said Judy Harris, a member of the club and social committee chair who helped to plan the event. "I think people come out because it's a huge Italian festival, and it's the only one around here. ... I love the food, camaraderie and everything about it."

Guests enjoyed authentic Italian cuisine before putting their minds to the test with Italian trivia and dancing the night away while musician Rob Satori performed.