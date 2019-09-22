 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Rob Satori performs during the annual San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

San Gennaro Festival 'a local magnet' for food, fun and dancing in Lakewood Ranch

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Rob Satori performs during the annual San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Buy this Photo
Tara residents Frank Witgen, left, and Linda Barber, right, get salads to add to their Italian dinner during the annual San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Tara residents Frank Witgen, left, and Linda Barber, right, get salads to add to their Italian dinner during the annual San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Buy this Photo
Rob Satori serenades a table of guests during the annual San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Rob Satori serenades a table of guests during the annual San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Buy this Photo
Tara Golf and Country Club's social committee chair Judy Harris puts a serving of chicken caprice on her plate to enjoy during dinner at the club's annual San Gennaro Festival.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Tara Golf and Country Club's social committee chair Judy Harris puts a serving of chicken caprice on her plate to enjoy during dinner at the club's annual San Gennaro Festival.

Buy this Photo
Phil Parsch, president of the Tara Golf and Country Club's board of directors, guesses how many pieces of pasta are in a container before going to enjoy a sundae during the club's annual San Gennaro Festival.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Phil Parsch, president of the Tara Golf and Country Club's board of directors, guesses how many pieces of pasta are in a container before going to enjoy a sundae during the club's annual San Gennaro Festival.

Buy this Photo
Tom Bretzius, left, and Bob Gilbert, right, enjoy Italian food during Tara Golf and Country Club's annual San Gennaro Festival.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Tom Bretzius, left, and Bob Gilbert, right, enjoy Italian food during Tara Golf and Country Club's annual San Gennaro Festival.

Buy this Photo
Deb King hopes for the best as she guesses how many pieces of pasta are in a container during the annual San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Deb King hopes for the best as she guesses how many pieces of pasta are in a container during the annual San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Buy this Photo
Concession resident Grace Latreille guesses how many pieces of pasta are in a container in hopes of winning a prize during the San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Concession resident Grace Latreille guesses how many pieces of pasta are in a container in hopes of winning a prize during the San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Buy this Photo
Tara Golf and Country Club's Judy Harris collects guesses for how many pieces of pasta are in a container during the San Gennaro Festival at the club.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Tara Golf and Country Club's Judy Harris collects guesses for how many pieces of pasta are in a container during the San Gennaro Festival at the club.

Buy this Photo
Hidden Meadows residents Susan and Bob Franklin celebrate 44 years of marriage during the San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club. Susan Franklin said they went to the festival to celebrate with friends.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Hidden Meadows residents Susan and Bob Franklin celebrate 44 years of marriage during the San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club. Susan Franklin said they went to the festival to celebrate with friends.

Buy this Photo
From left, Tara Golf and Country Club's Judy Harris, Phil Parsch and Janet Goldberg enjoy a night of Italian food, trivia and music during the San Gennaro Festival at the club.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

From left, Tara Golf and Country Club's Judy Harris, Phil Parsch and Janet Goldberg enjoy a night of Italian food, trivia and music during the San Gennaro Festival at the club.

Buy this Photo
Tara resident Frank Witgen dances during the San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Tara resident Frank Witgen dances during the San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Buy this Photo
Tara resident Linda Barber dances and claps along to the beat during the San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Tara resident Linda Barber dances and claps along to the beat during the San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Buy this Photo
Tara Golf and Country Club's Judy Harris and Janet Goldberg dance together at the San Gennaro Festival.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Tara Golf and Country Club's Judy Harris and Janet Goldberg dance together at the San Gennaro Festival.

Buy this Photo
Tara residents Kristin Kaufman, left, and BJ Cameron, right, dance together at the San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Tara residents Kristin Kaufman, left, and BJ Cameron, right, dance together at the San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Buy this Photo
Tara resident Jim Chaffee busts a move during the San Gennaro Festival.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Tara resident Jim Chaffee busts a move during the San Gennaro Festival.

Buy this Photo
Tara resident Linda Little dances during the San Gennaro Festival.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Tara resident Linda Little dances during the San Gennaro Festival.

Buy this Photo
Tara resident Joyce Chaffee dances with friends during the San Gennaro Festival.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Tara resident Joyce Chaffee dances with friends during the San Gennaro Festival.

Buy this Photo
Robin Bessire, left, and Phil Parsch, right, dance together during the San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019 |

Robin Bessire, left, and Phil Parsch, right, dance together during the San Gennaro Festival at Tara Golf and Country Club.

Buy this Photo
Share
Tara Golf and Country Club's San Gennaro Festival draws people in with Italian cuisine, trivia and music.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Hidden Meadows residents Susan and Bob Franklin found the perfect place to celebrate their 44th anniversary. 

Surrounded by friends and family, the couple enjoyed Italian cuisine and music at Tara Golf and Country Club's annual San Gennaro Festival Saturday.

"We wanted to come here to be with friends," Susan Franklin said. "It's a great place to celebrate with friends and music in the background."

The couple met on a train in New York where Bob Franklin was a conductor and Susan Franklin was a commuter. 

"It was love at first sight," Susan Franklin said. "I didn't get his name the first night, but I was sure to get his name and give him my number the next night."

Almost 150 people attended the festival, which the club has been hosting for about 20 years. 

"We're a local magnet," said Judy Harris, a member of the club and social committee chair who helped to plan the event. "I think people come out because it's a huge Italian festival, and it's the only one around here. ... I love the food, camaraderie and everything about it."

Guests enjoyed authentic Italian cuisine before putting their minds to the test with Italian trivia and dancing the night away while musician Rob Satori performed. 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement