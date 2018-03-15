 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwoman Sandi Stewart, Samartian Executive Director Rev. Rick Howell, Co-Chairwoman Melissa Gurchiek and Samaritan Board President Marlene Petro

Samaritan Counseling Services of the Gulf Coast remembers passionate volunteer

Laurie Smith and Cindy Byce

Joan Emrich peruses silent auction items.

Lin Mertens, Diane Brantley, Sherry Watts and Skyler Cruthirds

Jon Swift and Catherine Swift

Kathryn Johnson and Jane Elshami

Charlene Orletski and Judy Bremer

Margie O’Brien, Barbara Nelson and Linda Perkins

Sandy Snyder, JoAnn Johns and Debbie Toale

Donna McKee and Denice Peoples

Kate and John Hawkins

Leslie and Al Jeffrey

Rev. Clark Edwards and Linda Martin

Rose Rome, Deirdre Harris and Brenda Bergeron

Susan Radcliffe, Peggy Wilhelm, Shirley Richey, Mickey Kunk, Kathy Stern and Dot Scheurenbrand

Floral centerpieces were available for $20.

Guests packed the ballroom of Michael’s On East for the organization’s first sold-out luncheon.

Floral touches spilled out into the atrium in the event colors of blue and soft yellow.

Auction items such as a Lilly Pulitzer-themed bag filled the atrium.

The organization’s 15th Annual Luncheon and Silent Auction was held March 15 at Michael’s On East.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Guests were in for an uplifting afternoon March 15 at the Samaritan Counseling Services of the Gulf Coast Luncheon and Silent Auction.

The organization, which provides spiritually integrated counseling services in the Sarasota area, held its annual fundraiser in memory of the late, dedicated volunteer Sherry Moore.

Eventgoers perused a silent auction collection extending almost the whole length of the Michael’s On East atrium before heading into the ballroom for lunch and the presentation. Among the speakers were Co-Chairwomen Melissa Gurchiek and Sandi Steward and a Samaritan client.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

