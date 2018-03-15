Samaritan Counseling Services of the Gulf Coast remembers passionate volunteer

Guests were in for an uplifting afternoon March 15 at the Samaritan Counseling Services of the Gulf Coast Luncheon and Silent Auction.

The organization, which provides spiritually integrated counseling services in the Sarasota area, held its annual fundraiser in memory of the late, dedicated volunteer Sherry Moore.

Eventgoers perused a silent auction collection extending almost the whole length of the Michael’s On East atrium before heading into the ballroom for lunch and the presentation. Among the speakers were Co-Chairwomen Melissa Gurchiek and Sandi Steward and a Samaritan client.