Samantha Bozza and Ericka Dunlap

Samantha's Friends throws Big Easy bash

Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019 |

Samantha Bozza and Ericka Dunlap

Samantha and Alice Bozza thanked their guests for supporting Samantha's Friends.

Joanie Nowak and Penny MacGregor

Joanie Nowak and Penny MacGregor

Kyle Lowder put on a show for guests.

Kyle Lowder put on a show for guests.

Patrika Darbo

Patrika Darbo

Celebrity items were available during the silent auction.

Celebrity items were available during the silent auction.

Southeastern Guide Dogs Associate Director Karen Conkel played with Carson the golden retriever.

Southeastern Guide Dogs Associate Director Karen Conkel played with Carson the golden retriever.

This year's event had unique Mardi Gras masks decorating the various tables.

This year's event had unique Mardi Gras masks decorating the various tables.

The celebrity guests danced up a storm for the audience.

The celebrity guests danced up a storm for the audience.

Carson the golden retriever

Carson the golden retriever

Cassie Caruso and Jayme Gibson

Cassie Caruso and Jayme Gibson

Carson the golden retriever and Fallon O'Brien

Carson the golden retriever and Fallon O'Brien

Theresa Ward, Eric Martsolf and Dustin Ward

Theresa Ward, Eric Martsolf and Dustin Ward

Christopher Sean and Anna Doctor live streamed during the fundraiser.

Christopher Sean and Anna Doctor live streamed during the fundraiser.

Nugget the golden retriever and Terry Kersey

Nugget the golden retriever and Terry Kersey

Jeannie Melendez and Angela Martin

Jeannie Melendez and Angela Martin

Paul Barotti as "The Ghost of George Michael" and Deborah Jesse

Paul Barotti as "The Ghost of George Michael" and Deborah Jesse

Bryan Dattilo, Amy Tuten and Kyle Jesse awarded raffle gifts to guests.

Bryan Dattilo, Amy Tuten and Kyle Jesse awarded raffle gifts to guests.

Jackie O'Brien and Darci Jacob

Jackie O'Brien and Darci Jacob

Steven Ferguson, Patrika Darbo, Carol Winters and Aleczandrea De Jesus

Steven Ferguson, Patrika Darbo, Carol Winters and Aleczandrea De Jesus

Carol Bourbeau

Carol Bourbeau

Paige and Josette Seaward

Paige and Josette Seaward

Katie McCoy and Christie Bane with Bristol and Pip

Katie McCoy and Christie Bane with Bristol and Pip

Shari Amato and Kyle Lowder

Shari Amato and Kyle Lowder

Ericka Dunlap sang near the end of the event.

Ericka Dunlap sang near the end of the event.

Megan and Tim Schalch

Megan and Tim Schalch

Bryan Dattilo

Bryan Dattilo

Soap opera stars and philanthropic figures mixed during the fundraiser July 21 the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Samantha's Friends brought some Mardi Gras flair July 21 for its annual fundraiser at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.

The organization's 'Mardi Gras Madness' event – which benefits Southeastern Guide Dogs – had guests putting on decorative masks and other festive accessories for a Mardi Gras-themed morning. Samantha's Friends connects service dogs with people with disabilities.

Attendees were joined by a series of soap opera guest stars. This year's lineup included past and present Day's of Our Lives stars Christopher Sean, Kevin Spirtas, Patrika Darbo, Jordi Vilasuso, Kyle Lowder, Martha Madison, and Eric Martsolf. The event had a fashion show, silent and live auctions and a semi-impromptu dance party.

Suzy Wilburn, the director of admissions and alumni support for Southeastern Guide Dogs, later told the assembled crowd how she met and bonded with with her guide dog Carson.  

"(Carson) allows me to walk down the street with my husband ... and not worry about traffic coming," she said. "He would never let me get in harm's way. I would never let him in harm's way."

Miss America 2004 Ericka Dunlap rounded out the day's festivities by singing to the gathered crowd. Next year's fundraiser will have a 'The Phantom of the Opera' theme. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

