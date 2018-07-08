 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Alice and Samantha Bozza

Samantha's Friends get together for brunch

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Alice and Samantha Bozza

Buy this Photo
Samantha and Alice Bozza thank guests for coming and tell Samantha's story.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Samantha and Alice Bozza thank guests for coming and tell Samantha's story.

Buy this Photo
Proceeds from the night went to Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Proceeds from the night went to Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Buy this Photo
Levi, a Southeastern Guide Dog ambassador, poses for the camera.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Levi, a Southeastern Guide Dog ambassador, poses for the camera.

Buy this Photo
Miss Florida 2007, Kylie Williams sings a song written by herself about supporting the Marine Corps.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Miss Florida 2007, Kylie Williams sings a song written by herself about supporting the Marine Corps.

Buy this Photo
Guests were able to buy Bears Who Care with Eric Martsolf's face on them.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Guests were able to buy Bears Who Care with Eric Martsolf's face on them.

Buy this Photo
Celebrity and Disney items were available for the silent auction.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Celebrity and Disney items were available for the silent auction.

Buy this Photo
Carolyn Gasper and Samantha Bozza

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Carolyn Gasper and Samantha Bozza

Buy this Photo
Jan Buncik and Susan Halbert

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Jan Buncik and Susan Halbert

Buy this Photo
Fallon O'Brian and Kathy Gosciewski

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Fallon O'Brian and Kathy Gosciewski

Buy this Photo
Caellan Curtis and Robyn Faucy

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Caellan Curtis and Robyn Faucy

Buy this Photo
Kyle and Deborah Jesse

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Kyle and Deborah Jesse

Buy this Photo
Disney themed centerpieces were available on a donation basis.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Disney themed centerpieces were available on a donation basis.

Buy this Photo
Susie Morales, Christopher Sean and Steven Ferguson

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Susie Morales, Christopher Sean and Steven Ferguson

Buy this Photo
Melissa Howard and Craig Bozza

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Melissa Howard and Craig Bozza

Buy this Photo
Eric Martsolf, Martha Madison and Bryan Dattilo

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Eric Martsolf, Martha Madison and Bryan Dattilo

Buy this Photo
Brian Dattilo helps Patrika Darbo give out the raffle items.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Brian Dattilo helps Patrika Darbo give out the raffle items.

Buy this Photo
Hayley Muzzillo and Megan Baers

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Hayley Muzzillo and Megan Baers

Buy this Photo
Eric Martsolf and Kari Schmitz sell Bears Who Care on stage.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Eric Martsolf and Kari Schmitz sell Bears Who Care on stage.

Buy this Photo
Kyle Jesse shows off the birthday cake.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Kyle Jesse shows off the birthday cake.

Buy this Photo
For Samantha's birthday, she was surprised with a cruise next week with Eric Marsolf, Christopher Sean and Bryan Dattilo.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

For Samantha's birthday, she was surprised with a cruise next week with Eric Marsolf, Christopher Sean and Bryan Dattilo.

Buy this Photo
Samantha Bozza thanks her mom, Alice.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Samantha Bozza thanks her mom, Alice.

Buy this Photo
Eric Martsolf signs bears for guests.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Eric Martsolf signs bears for guests.

Buy this Photo
Eric Martsolf dances with Adam Jaco.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Eric Martsolf dances with Adam Jaco.

Buy this Photo
A Rick Springfield signed guitar was purchased in a live auction for $800.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

A Rick Springfield signed guitar was purchased in a live auction for $800.

Buy this Photo
Monica Kelly, Siena Kelley and Kelly Dean

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Monica Kelly, Siena Kelley and Kelly Dean

Buy this Photo
Pam Sandh, Tracy Wooten, Bryan Dattilo, Marylou Gillgren and Savanna Edwards

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Pam Sandh, Tracy Wooten, Bryan Dattilo, Marylou Gillgren and Savanna Edwards

Buy this Photo
Carolyn Gaspar sways to the music.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Carolyn Gaspar sways to the music.

Buy this Photo
Amy Tuten and Carol Bourbeau

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Amy Tuten and Carol Bourbeau

Buy this Photo
Share
The annual fundraiser was hosted July 8 at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Dogs and humans alike gathered July 8 in the ballroom of the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club to celebrate Samantha's Friends. 

The organization was founded in honor of Samantha Bozza, who suffered a brain aneurysm at 15 years old. For others like Bozza, Samantha's Friends helps those with disabilities gain independence and receive assistance from a service animal. Proceeds from the evening benefitted Southeastern Guide Dogs. 

The morning started with Samantha's story, which prompted many tears from audience members. Followed by a song from 2007 Miss Florida, Kylie Williams. Also in attendance were soap opera stars from Days of our Lives and The Bold and Beautiful. 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement