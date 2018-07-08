Samantha's Friends get together for brunch

Dogs and humans alike gathered July 8 in the ballroom of the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club to celebrate Samantha's Friends.

The organization was founded in honor of Samantha Bozza, who suffered a brain aneurysm at 15 years old. For others like Bozza, Samantha's Friends helps those with disabilities gain independence and receive assistance from a service animal. Proceeds from the evening benefitted Southeastern Guide Dogs.

The morning started with Samantha's story, which prompted many tears from audience members. Followed by a song from 2007 Miss Florida, Kylie Williams. Also in attendance were soap opera stars from Days of our Lives and The Bold and Beautiful.