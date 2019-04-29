Sale closes on Longboat's highest price house in five years

Beachfront home in Longboat Key Club offers more than 130 feet of beachfront on more than an acre of property.
A beachfront home behind the gates of the Longboat Key Club in Regents Court closed Monday for $7.5 million, the highest-priced sale handled through the Multiple Listing Service in five years on the island, according to a news release.
The property at 891 Longboat Club Road was built in 1996 on more than an acre with 134 feet of beachfront. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms across 5,974 square feet of living area.
Roger Pettingell of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate represented the sellers, and Ian Addy and Michael Saunders & Co. represented the buyers.
“The luxury market continues to be strong in 2019,'' Pettingell said in a prepared statement. "Buyers of high-end properties are seizing the opportunity to buy premier waterfront properties while they are still on the market. It was an honor to be selected to represent this unique Longboat Key property.''
The view from the front of the home overlooks the Longboat Key Club’s Islandside golf course, and the home’s design allows for vistas of the beach and Gulf of Mexico from living spaces and bedrooms alike.
The home was sold originally in 1996 for $2.425 million to Cyrus and Janet Ansary of Bethesda, Md., who remained the owners until Monday morning.
Here are the next five highest-selling properties on and around Longboat Key in 2019:
- 641 Ranger Lane, $5.1 million. Seller represented by Michael Moulton with Michael Saunders & Co. and buyer by Joel V. Schemmel with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. Four bedrooms, four full baths and one half-bath. 6,233 square feet. Previously sold in 2015 for $3.15 million.
- 1590 Harbor Cay Lane, $3.825 million. Seller represented by Reid Murphy with Developers Realty, Inc. and buyer by Julie Klick with the St. Armands Circle Office of Michael Saunders & Co. Five bedrooms, six full baths with one half-bath. 6,076 square feet.
- 596 Outrigger Lane, $3.8 million. Seller represented by Michael Ceparano with Future Home Realty and buyer by Bill Kelly with The Real Estate Store. Five bedrooms, five full baths and one half-bath. 5,496 square feet. Previously sold for $3.8 million in 2013.
- 3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive, $3.675 million. Seller represented by Cindy Quinn of Re/Max Alliance and buyer by Ed Pandos of eXpRealty. Five bedrooms, five full baths and two half-baths. 4,446 square feet.
- 682 Mourning Dove Drive on Bird Key, $3.45 million. Seller represented by Lisa Rooks Morris with Premier Sotheby’s International and buyer by Jackie Kleppinger Four bedrooms, five baths. 6,449 square feet.