Sale closes on Longboat's highest price house in five years

A beachfront home behind the gates of the Longboat Key Club in Regents Court closed Monday for $7.5 million, the highest-priced sale handled through the Multiple Listing Service in five years on the island, according to a news release.

The property at 891 Longboat Club Road was built in 1996 on more than an acre with 134 feet of beachfront. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms across 5,974 square feet of living area.

Roger Pettingell of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate represented the sellers, and Ian Addy and Michael Saunders & Co. represented the buyers.

“The luxury market continues to be strong in 2019,'' Pettingell said in a prepared statement. "Buyers of high-end properties are seizing the opportunity to buy premier waterfront properties while they are still on the market. It was an honor to be selected to represent this unique Longboat Key property.''

The view from the front of the home overlooks the Longboat Key Club’s Islandside golf course, and the home’s design allows for vistas of the beach and Gulf of Mexico from living spaces and bedrooms alike.

The home was sold originally in 1996 for $2.425 million to Cyrus and Janet Ansary of Bethesda, Md., who remained the owners until Monday morning.

Here are the next five highest-selling properties on and around Longboat Key in 2019: