Sailors football falls to Manatee

The Sarasota High football team (3-4) had near-perfect start against Manatee High (4-0).

A long touchdown pass from junior quarterback Lance Trippel to senior Terrell Pack on the game's opening possession set up the Sailors for success despite failing on a two-point conversion. After forcing a Manatee punt, the Sailors did it again, marching down the field before Trippel found Pack in the end zone again. It was 13-0 Sailors, putting Manatee against the ropes.

Then the Hurricanes shook off the early-game rust. They would not allow another Sailors point on their way to a 36-13 win.

In addition to his two touchdown catches, Pack had a strong game on defense. He forced what appeared to be a game-changing fumble in the second quarter, but the Manatee receiver was ruled down by contact.