 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jamall Thompson (24) breaks up a Manatee pass.

Sailors football falls to Manatee

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 |

Jamall Thompson (24) breaks up a Manatee pass.

Buy this Photo
Terrell Pack shrugs after scoring his second touchdown.

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 |

Terrell Pack shrugs after scoring his second touchdown.

Buy this Photo
Jarmel Holloway bowls over a Manatee defender. 4

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 |

Jarmel Holloway bowls over a Manatee defender. 4

Buy this Photo
Terrell Pack puts a hit on a Manatee receiver. The hit caused a fumble, but the Manatee receiver was ruled down by contact.

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 |

Terrell Pack puts a hit on a Manatee receiver. The hit caused a fumble, but the Manatee receiver was ruled down by contact.

Buy this Photo
Terrell Pack dekes a Manatee defender on his way to the end zone for a long touchdown.

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 |

Terrell Pack dekes a Manatee defender on his way to the end zone for a long touchdown.

Buy this Photo
Lance Trippel fires a pass over the middle.

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 |

Lance Trippel fires a pass over the middle.

Buy this Photo
Jarmel Holloway runs through the Manatee defense.

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 |

Jarmel Holloway runs through the Manatee defense.

Buy this Photo
Share
Sarasota took an early lead on Manatee but could not hold it.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Sarasota High football team (3-4) had near-perfect start against Manatee High (4-0). 

A long touchdown pass from junior quarterback Lance Trippel to senior Terrell Pack on the game's opening possession set up the Sailors for success despite failing on a two-point conversion. After forcing a Manatee punt, the Sailors did it again, marching down the field before Trippel found Pack in the end zone again. It was 13-0 Sailors, putting Manatee against the ropes. 

Then the Hurricanes shook off the early-game rust. They would not allow another Sailors point on their way to a 36-13 win. 

In addition to his two touchdown catches, Pack had a strong game on defense. He forced what appeared to be a game-changing fumble in the second quarter, but the Manatee receiver was ruled down by contact. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement