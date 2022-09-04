 Skip to main content
(Photos by Harry Sayer)

Sailing regatta brings student sailors to Sarasota

Sunday, Sep. 4, 2022

Byron Smith waits for the race to start,

Hanno Vorholz sets up his sail.

Ole Vorholz sets up his sail with his brother.

Gage Haber lifts his sail.

Nick Pawlak and Lelan Soklowski get their boat in order.

Blake Vincent keeps focused on his tasks.

Weston and Ross Bowie work together.

Around 200 sailors met for the competition.

Around 200 sailors turned out for the annual competition.

Sophia Woodbury prepares for the race.

Danny Castaldi moves his sail around.

Ryan and Daniel Lee work on their boat together.

Noveli Skinner gears up for the race.

Ryan Lee carries his sail to the boat.

Dylan Lopez works on his sail on a dock.

Around 200 sailors turned out for the annual competition.

Elyse Bernthal keeps focused.

Sam Vaughan works on his sail with his brother Ben.

Adeline Dozark lifts her sail.

Around 200 sailors turned out for the annual competition.

Raphael Ducrey bites into an apple

Sailors waited with their sailboats for the race to start.

Matthew Roy, Alexander Getzels, Jade Campbell and Claire Macaluso work together.

Matthew Roy, Alexander Getzels, Jade Campbell and Claire Macaluso work together.

The 74th annual Labor Day Regatta was held Sept. 3.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Donna Hillmyer, the chair for the annual Labor Day Regatta in Sarasota, works hard to get the event  running each year.

That can be exciting and exhausting in equal measure, but Hillmyer knows exactly what makes it worth it every year.

"Every time I see sailing clubs (and families) arriving with their cars and boats, I get so excited," Hillmyer said. 

Around 200 sailors and families again made the journey to Ken Thompson Park for the 74th annual Labor Day Regatta on Sept. 3. The annual race brings hundreds of sailors of various ages to Sarasota's shores for a day of sailing races. Families arrived early Saturday morning to set up their boats and prepare for the activities to come.

Hillmyer and other staff hosted a meeting for racers before it was time for the competitions to start.

Sailors in six fleets participated raced throughout the day with generally light breezes.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie editor for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

