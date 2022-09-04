Sailing regatta brings student sailors to Sarasota

Donna Hillmyer, the chair for the annual Labor Day Regatta in Sarasota, works hard to get the event running each year.

Winners Optimist Green: William Weidner

Optimist RWB: Davide Bazzoni

Club 420: Ian Richardson and Ava Cohen

ICLA 4: Sophia Woodbury

ICLA 6: Kate Danielson

ICLA 7: Morgan Smith

That can be exciting and exhausting in equal measure, but Hillmyer knows exactly what makes it worth it every year.

"Every time I see sailing clubs (and families) arriving with their cars and boats, I get so excited," Hillmyer said.

Around 200 sailors and families again made the journey to Ken Thompson Park for the 74th annual Labor Day Regatta on Sept. 3. The annual race brings hundreds of sailors of various ages to Sarasota's shores for a day of sailing races. Families arrived early Saturday morning to set up their boats and prepare for the activities to come.

Hillmyer and other staff hosted a meeting for racers before it was time for the competitions to start.

Sailors in six fleets participated raced throughout the day with generally light breezes.