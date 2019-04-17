Safe Place Rape and Crisis Center celebrates the year

Safe Place Rape and Crisis Center said "farewell" to the past year April 17 at Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club at Palmer Ranch.

The Celebration Luncheon cheered to the year and welcomed the new year. Next year the organization will be in its 40th year. In addition to a celebration, the luncheon thanked its auxillary volunteers. At the luncheon, the gavel was passed from the current president, Linda Bergen, to the incoming auxillary president, Sandy Keir.