Safari Sarasota guests cook up dishes at interactive dinner

Safari Sarasota's supporters took culinary matters into their own hands during an interactive dinner Oct. 24 at Michael's On East.

Chef Anna Ridgewell from South Africa’s Londolozi Game Reserve led the guests in an interactive experience where tables cooked up their own multi-course meals throughout the night.

The event benefited the All Heart Fund, which directs education and supplies to rural African families. All Heart Fund, with the help of the Good Work Foundation, has contributed to the building of five digital learning campuses as well. Safari Sarasota was inspired by Leanna Knopik, a 16-year-old Sarasota native who died from a heart infection. It was her dream to work with children in need in South Africa.

Guests eventually took a break from cooking to bid on items during a live auction led by Michael Klauber. He hoped the event would bring in $200,000 by night's end.