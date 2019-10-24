 Skip to main content
Good Work Foundation founder and CEO Kate Groch, Fumani Mathumbu and Maya Groch

Safari Sarasota guests cook up dishes at interactive dinner

Good Work Foundation founder and CEO Kate Groch, Fumani Mathumbu and Maya Groch

Co-chairwomen Beth Knopik and Terri Klauber with Michele Beni

Co-chairwomen Beth Knopik and Terri Klauber with Michele Beni

Chef Anna Ridgewell led the dinner.

Chef Anna Ridgewell led the dinner.

Stephen Knopik and Kim Lindsay

Stephen Knopik and Kim Lindsay

Boyd and Dave Varty

Boyd and Dave Varty

Veronica Clinton, Patrick Perrelli, Robert van Derberg, Sarah Firtenberter and Melanie and Sean Natarajan

Veronica Clinton, Patrick Perrelli, Robert van Derberg, Sarah Firtenberter and Melanie and Sean Natarajan

Brenda Patten and Steve Hutchinson

Brenda Patten and Steve Hutchinson

Vincent and Michele Beni

Vincent and Michele Beni

Joseph Holt

Joseph Holt

Terri, Max and Michael Klauber

Terri, Max and Michael Klauber

Joseph Volpe and Audrey Robbins

Joseph Volpe and Audrey Robbins

Gary and Elizabeth Kompothecras

Gary and Elizabeth Kompothecras

Cheryl Allen and Caitlin Roper

Cheryl Allen and Caitlin Roper

Malaka and Ryan Hilton

Malaka and Ryan Hilton

Mary and David Barry

Mary and David Barry

The safari-inspired dinner had guests making their own meals Oct. 24 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Safari Sarasota's supporters took culinary matters into their own hands during an interactive dinner Oct. 24 at Michael's On East. 

Chef Anna Ridgewell from South Africa’s Londolozi Game Reserve led the guests in an interactive experience where tables cooked up their own multi-course meals throughout the night. 

The event benefited the All Heart Fund, which directs education and supplies to rural African families. All Heart Fund, with the help of the Good Work Foundation, has contributed to the building of five digital learning campuses as well. Safari Sarasota was inspired by Leanna Knopik, a 16-year-old Sarasota native who died from a heart infection. It was her dream to work with children in need in South Africa. 

Guests eventually took a break from cooking to bid on items during a live auction led by Michael Klauber. He hoped the event would bring in $200,000 by night's end. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

