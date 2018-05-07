 Skip to main content
Diane Lawson of SVN Commercial Advisory Group and Barbara Williams of MAPP Realty.

Bank celebrates opening of new downtown headquarters

Janey Swift, Dee Barth and Jon Swift, a Sabal Palm Bank director and CEO of Jon F. Swift Construction, the building's contractor.

Lisa Finehout, lead teller for Sabal Palm Bank, pours wine at the grand opening from her teller station.

Lynn Elkes of Selwin Photos and attorney Erik Arroyo.

Sabal Palm Bank President and CEO Neil McCurry Jr. and Ian Black of Ian Black Real Estate.

Sabal Palm Bank Executive Vice President Rick Halloran and architect Javi Suarez of Apex-Studio Suarez, who designed the building.

Sabal Palm Bank Marketing Liaison Kristin Fourie and Patrick Gannon, president of the Downtown Sarasota Condominium Association.

A caricature of Sabal Palm Bank President and CEO Neil McCurry Jr. on the wall outside his office.

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper and M/I Homes Vice President of Land Michael Stephens.

Attorney Kraig Koach, Kristin Morton and Todd Morton, owner of Morton's Gourmet Market.

Building developer Dr. Mark Kauffman and Irene Kauffman.

Attorney Melinda Delpech and Sarasota County Natural Areas Manager Jon Robinson.

The view of the building from Ringling Boulevard.

The opening of Sabal Palm Bank's building in downtown Sarasota attracted well-wishers from throughout the community.
by: Grier Ferguson Staff Writer

Sabal Palm Bank held a grand opening event for its new downtown Sarasota headquarters April 26. Guests included well-known Sarasota developers, commercial real estate agents, attorneys and bank officials. A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the new building, which Sabal Palm moved into three weeks ago. The building, designed by Apex-Studio Suarez, has one space remaining for lease.

