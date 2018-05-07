The opening of Sabal Palm Bank's building in downtown Sarasota attracted well-wishers from throughout the community.
Sabal Palm Bank held a grand opening event for its new downtown Sarasota headquarters April 26. Guests included well-known Sarasota developers, commercial real estate agents, attorneys and bank officials. A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the new building, which Sabal Palm moved into three weeks ago. The building, designed by Apex-Studio Suarez, has one space remaining for lease.