Adam and Cole Homer wait for the race to start.

Runners support Sarasota YMCA at annual Ringling Bridge Run

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 |

Runners took off at 7:30 a.m. sharp at the RIngling Bridge Run.

The race course took runners down 10th Street, south on Tamiami Trail and over the RIngling Bridge.

Helen Magill and Rita Ferrandino start off strong.

More than 1,500 people participated in the 15th annual Ringling Bridge Run.

The first runners to make it back race to the finish line.

Kelli Jaco was the first female runner to cross the finish line.

John Oravec grins as he nears the finish line.

Now in its 15th year, more than 1,500 runners participated in the major event.
by: Cassidy Alexander Staff Writer

Despite a little dreary weather, more than 1,500 runners made their way over the Ringling Bridge the morning of Jan. 13 for the 15th annual YMCA Bridge Run. 

The race covers a four-mile course and is open to runners, joggers and walkers of all skill levels.

Participants started out on 10th Street, near the Van Wezel, then ran south on Tamiami Trail and over the Ringling Bridge before turning around and coming back to the starting line.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Sarasota YMCA’s programs supporting youth and families at the Frank G. Berlin, Sr. branch.

