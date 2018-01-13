Runners support Sarasota YMCA at annual Ringling Bridge Run

Despite a little dreary weather, more than 1,500 runners made their way over the Ringling Bridge the morning of Jan. 13 for the 15th annual YMCA Bridge Run.

The race covers a four-mile course and is open to runners, joggers and walkers of all skill levels.

Participants started out on 10th Street, near the Van Wezel, then ran south on Tamiami Trail and over the Ringling Bridge before turning around and coming back to the starting line.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Sarasota YMCA’s programs supporting youth and families at the Frank G. Berlin, Sr. branch.