Care 2 Tri volunteers led the race.

Runners help raise funds for cancer in Sarasota

Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 |

Joel and Elizabeth Febus did the run while on vacation from Puerto Rico.

Karen Kidd, Robert Harris and Sabine Aeberhard represent PPI Technologies in Sarasota.

Emmett White, 19, volunteers for the event every year.

Chati Muckerman, of Bradenton, completes the run for the third time. The first year, she was visiting the area.

Lakewood Ranch's Karah Ohalloran and Hector Guzman run together every day and complete their first race together.

Race organizer Candace Powell, of Lakewood Ranch, plays music for warm-up exercise with her phone.

Youfit instructor Suzanne Stinson does a "Bang" routine to warm up runners.

Candy's Circus Run raises funds for cancer research.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Home from the University of Florida, Lakewood Ranch's Candace Powell knew she could count on her friends to make her third annual Candy's Circus Run 5K, 10K and 1-mile run a success Aug. 4 at Nathan Benderson Park.

Her friend, 19-year-old Emmett White, who she knew from the Manatee Youth Rowing Association, came in his typical garb — a clown suit fit for the occasion.

"Emmett is great," Powell, 19, said with a grin.

White  sported a clown outfit and brimmed yellow hat and stood ready to answer questions and hand out medals after the race to participants.

"I do it every year," White said, noting he normally wears a wig and clown nose, but opted for a cooler option. "This is me toning it down a lot."

Candy's Circus Run drew about 100 runners. The annual event raises funds for CureSearch for Children's Cancer, which funds cancer research projects. Powell herself is a cancer survivor.

 

 

