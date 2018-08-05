Runners help raise funds for cancer in Sarasota

Home from the University of Florida, Lakewood Ranch's Candace Powell knew she could count on her friends to make her third annual Candy's Circus Run 5K, 10K and 1-mile run a success Aug. 4 at Nathan Benderson Park.

Her friend, 19-year-old Emmett White, who she knew from the Manatee Youth Rowing Association, came in his typical garb — a clown suit fit for the occasion.



"Emmett is great," Powell, 19, said with a grin.

White sported a clown outfit and brimmed yellow hat and stood ready to answer questions and hand out medals after the race to participants.

"I do it every year," White said, noting he normally wears a wig and clown nose, but opted for a cooler option. "This is me toning it down a lot."

Candy's Circus Run drew about 100 runners. The annual event raises funds for CureSearch for Children's Cancer, which funds cancer research projects. Powell herself is a cancer survivor.