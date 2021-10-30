 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's Monika Oberer, Grayson Tullio and Jennifer Tullio love participating in the annual Boo Run. Oberer and Grayson Tullio dressed as pandas this year.

Run in the sun and rain at Boo Run in Sarasota

Lakewood Ranch's Monika Oberer, Grayson Tullio and Jennifer Tullio love participating in the annual Boo Run. Oberer and Grayson Tullio dressed as pandas this year.

Lakewood Ranch's Erin Bonnici runs with her 5-year-old daughter Camryn Bonnici and her mother, Cheryl Hess. The Boo Run was Camryn Bonnici's second 5K.

Lakewood Ranch's Kerry McManemy and Brad Tanner celebrate crossing the finish line.

Lakewood Ranch's Rebekah Boudrie starts the race with her dogs.

Dressed as a pumpkin, Lakewood Ranch's Matt Bertrand crosses the finish line. Bertrand has participated in six previous Boo Runs.

Sarasota's Kayla Polson, Tammy Polson, Ami Cox and Alisha Polson dress as Taco Bell sauce packets for the Boo Run.

Nokomis' Steven Kane and Layla Haynes, an IMG Academy student, sprint to the finish line trying to beat each other.

Andrea Rutsky, the president of the Lakewood Ranch Running Club, Donna Marino, the club's vice president, and Kathy Glubiak, a member of the club, prepare to hand out awards.

Lakewood Ranch's Nick Tullio has fun at the Boo Run with his children, Emma and Grayson Tullio, and his wife, Jennifer Tullio.

Sarasota's Becky Barnes, Sophia Curtis, who is 10 years old, and Jessica Curtis cross the finish line together. The Boo Run was Sophia Curtis' first 5K.

Sarasota's Michael Hinkin and his wife, Shannon Hinkin, dress as princesses together for the Boo Run.

Bradenton's Joshua Bergers is the first to cross the finish line with a time of 15:56.

Runners make their way across the bridge during the Boo Run.

Wesley Chapel's Patrick Daley and Sarasota's Nick Mariani and Carl Albano start the race.

The runners take off for their 5K.

Boo Run participants wait at the starting line to begin the race.

Lakewood Ranch's Jennifer Tullio, who is the Boo Run race director, greets race participants.

Central Park's Liz Gutierrez leads race participants in exercises before the race.

Nokomis' Jasynda Davis and her 8-year-old daughter Leah Davis dress as pirates for the Boo Run in hopes of wining the costume contest.

Sarasota's Vitor Essenfelder, who is 13 years old, and Dominike Essenfelder get ready for the Boo Run.

East County's Tina Mancini, Gwen Paulsen and Taylor Frank are excited to be with friends during the Boo Run.

East County's Craig Fisher celebrates with his children, 5-year-old Hope Fisher and 6-year-old Xavier Fisher, and his wife Shannon Keever. Hope and Xavier Fisher competed in the Boo Dash.

Boo Run participants don't let the weather ruin their race.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Matt Bertrand, who was dressed as a pumpkin, crossed the finish line of the 18th annual Boo Run with a big smile on his face. 

"It was fantastic," Bertrand said. "It was beautiful weather. I love competing against the high school kids. They keep me young. And it's all for a good cause."

Dozens of runners were able to cross the finish line during the Boo Run Oct. 30 at Nathan Benderson Park before it started pouring rain. 

Lakewood Ranch's Cheryl Hess had fun running in the rain with her daughter, Erin Bonnici, and 5-year-old granddaughter, Camryn Bonnici. 

"We loved it," Hess said. "Camryn did an awesome job. We had a lot of fun."

The Boo Run was Camryn Bonnici's second 5K. She ran faster than her last 5K and finished the Boo Run in 42:54.

