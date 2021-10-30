Run in the sun and rain at Boo Run in Sarasota

Lakewood Ranch's Matt Bertrand, who was dressed as a pumpkin, crossed the finish line of the 18th annual Boo Run with a big smile on his face.

"It was fantastic," Bertrand said. "It was beautiful weather. I love competing against the high school kids. They keep me young. And it's all for a good cause."

Dozens of runners were able to cross the finish line during the Boo Run Oct. 30 at Nathan Benderson Park before it started pouring rain.

Lakewood Ranch's Cheryl Hess had fun running in the rain with her daughter, Erin Bonnici, and 5-year-old granddaughter, Camryn Bonnici.

"We loved it," Hess said. "Camryn did an awesome job. We had a lot of fun."

The Boo Run was Camryn Bonnici's second 5K. She ran faster than her last 5K and finished the Boo Run in 42:54.