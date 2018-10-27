Ruff day at the park

Animal Rescue Coalition volunteer Elaine Spang was manning perhaps the most unusual booth at the first Barctober Fest at Bob Gardner Park in Lakewood Ranch on Oct, 28.

Surrounded by dogs everywhere, Spang held a couple of stuffed cats in her hands.

"We're all things cats," said Spang, noting that ARC had just one cats' booth during Barctober. "This is where you get information about cats."

Such as?

Spang picked up some orange slices sitting on the counter. "If you don't want cats to get into something, put a couple of orange slices in there," she said. "Cats don't like citrus."

The rest of the event introduced guests to all things dogs. For example, the Doody Free booth. Dave and Via Karshick own Doody Free, a business that specializes in cleaning up pet wasted off lawns.

All the while, those who attended the event with their pooches were being entertained by Reverend Barry & The Funk.