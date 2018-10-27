 Skip to main content
Jayne, a 7-year-old rescue beagle, seems to be having a great time on the obstacle course set out by Bradenton's Dog Stars training and grooming..

Ruff day at the park

Billy, a 5-year-old Cavachon, performs for Bradenton's Dog Stars during the Barctober Fest.

Reverend Barry & The Funk of Sarasota performs at the Barctober Fest at Gardner Park.

Angel, a 4-year-old Whippet Terrier mix, dressed as a cheerleader. Angel is a service dog for Tim Daniel.

Remo, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, enjoys Gardner Park with owner Lenore Boccia of Lakewood Ranch.

Animal Rescue Coalition volunteer Regina Mantero handed out gift bags at the entrance to Barctober Fest.

ARC volunteers Chris and Whitney Jones worked with their son, Jonah, in front of the spay and neuter transport truck.

Lakewood Ranch's Kelly Taylor, an ARC volunteer, rolls on the ground with Ellie May, a 1-year-old Basenji-bull terrier mix.

Randy and Matt Fountain of the Gulf Coast Golden Retriever Preserve, brought their 11-year-old Golden Retriever, Mya, to the event.

Larry Cavalluzzi, who had a booth at Barctober Fest with his Salty Printing company of Bradenton, gives Savannah, an 8-year-old Australian Shepherd, a hug.

The Barctober Fest at Gardner Park in Lakewood Ranch had a place for everything.

Via and Dave Karshick, owners of Doody Free, a Sarasota business that cleans yards of dog waste, pause with Pixie, their 4-year-old Standard Poodle.

Maverick, a beautiful, 3-year-old Siberian Husky, was so excited he tries to pull away from owners Ryan and Hillary Ellis of Mallory Park.

Venice's Liz Collins shows off Darcy, a 3-year-old greyhound-retriever mix she adopted in June.

Sarasota's Julianna Vazquez plays with Nacho, a 5-year-old chihuahua, at Barctober Fest. Vazquez owns Studio 2201 Photography in Sarasota.

Chris McNamara kneels next to Kate, a 6-year-old Australia cattle dog/boxer mix. McNamara is with GreyZK USA Worldwide.

Although the event was dominated by dogs, Animal Rescue Coalition volunteer Elaine Spang shows off two stuffed cats at a booth that was handing out cat information.

Animal Rescue Coalition board member Scott Bush submits a bid for the silent auction.

Barctober Fest comes to Lakewood Ranch's Bob Gardner Park.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Animal Rescue Coalition volunteer Elaine Spang was manning perhaps the most unusual booth at the first Barctober Fest at Bob Gardner Park in Lakewood Ranch on Oct, 28.

Surrounded by dogs everywhere, Spang held a couple of stuffed cats in her hands.

"We're all things cats," said Spang, noting that ARC had just one cats' booth during Barctober. "This is where you get information about cats."

Such as?

Spang picked up some orange slices sitting on the counter. "If you don't want cats to get into something, put a couple of orange slices in there," she said. "Cats don't like citrus."

The rest of the event introduced guests to all things dogs. For example, the Doody Free booth. Dave and Via Karshick own Doody Free, a business that specializes in cleaning up pet wasted off lawns.

All the while, those who attended the event with their pooches were being entertained by Reverend Barry & The Funk. 

