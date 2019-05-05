 Skip to main content
Police Chief Pete Cumming and Fire Chief Paul Dezzi

Rotary thanks Longboat first responders

Nancy Rozance, Susan and Geri Veshosky and Brigitte Burdick

Susan McGuire and Jack and Nancy Rozance

Jose Rivera, Bryan Carr and Town Manager Tom Harmer

Chris and Chris Lake

Sherri Mills and Susan McGuire

Zuleika Zanz plays in the sand during the event.

Olivia and Anderson Carr

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key hosted its third annual first responder recognition event on May 5.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key thanked island first responders with family-friendly event.

On May 5, the club hosted its third annual RESPONSE event, which serves to recognize first responders from Longboat Key’s police and fire departments. This was the first year the public was invited to attend and mingle with first responders and their families.

Despite bad weather moving part of the festivities inside, those in attendance still enjoyed a buffet lunch, a visit from the ice cream truck and a volleyball match.

In addition to the fun and games, a first responder from each department was given the “Service Above Self” award.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

