Rotary thanks Longboat first responders

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key thanked island first responders with family-friendly event.

On May 5, the club hosted its third annual RESPONSE event, which serves to recognize first responders from Longboat Key’s police and fire departments. This was the first year the public was invited to attend and mingle with first responders and their families.

Despite bad weather moving part of the festivities inside, those in attendance still enjoyed a buffet lunch, a visit from the ice cream truck and a volleyball match.

In addition to the fun and games, a first responder from each department was given the “Service Above Self” award.