John Brill, front, takes in the new fire station's kitchen.

Rotary Club of Longboat Key plants tree at new fire station

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021

John Brill, front, takes in the new fire station's kitchen.

Fire chief Paul Dezzi leads a tour of the fire station while Nancy Rozance watches and holds the tree's plaque.

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021 |

Fire chief Paul Dezzi leads a tour of the fire station while Nancy Rozance watches and holds the tree's plaque.

Fire chief Paul Dezzi, left, explains that the blue color of the ceiling helps fend off mud daubers, which like the high ceilings of fire stations.

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021 |

Fire chief Paul Dezzi, left, explains that the blue color of the ceiling helps fend off mud daubers, which like the high ceilings of fire stations.

Sidney Turner and her therapy dog-in-training, Journey, watch the tour.

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021 |

Sidney Turner and her therapy dog-in-training, Journey, watch the tour.

Sidney Turner and Gene Luca

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021 |

Sidney Turner and Gene Luca

Jack Rozance takes a stab at the dirt.

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021 |

Jack Rozance takes a stab at the dirt.

A dozen Rotarians showed up for the tour and "planting."

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021 |

A dozen Rotarians showed up for the tour and "planting."

Bo Fuller scoops the dirt out.

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021 |

Bo Fuller scoops the dirt out.

Bo Fuller nestles the plaque into the ground.

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021 |

Bo Fuller nestles the plaque into the ground.

Bo Fuller replaces the dirt.

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021 |

Bo Fuller replaces the dirt.

Bo Fuller replaces the dirt.

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021 |

Bo Fuller replaces the dirt.

Nancy Rozance gets a scoop in.

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021 |

Nancy Rozance gets a scoop in.

Sam DiGiammarino, Brenda Lee and Nancy Rozance help out with the dirt.

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021 |

Sam DiGiammarino, Brenda Lee and Nancy Rozance help out with the dirt.

The plaque was nestled tightly in the ground in front of the tree.

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021 |

The plaque was nestled tightly in the ground in front of the tree.

Sam DiGiammarino and Brenda Lee

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021 |

Sam DiGiammarino and Brenda Lee

A dozen Rotarians showed up for the tour and "planting."

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021 |

A dozen Rotarians showed up for the tour and "planting."

Bo Fuller and Paul Dezzi by the newly dedicated shady lady.

Monday, Jun. 7, 2021 |

Bo Fuller and Paul Dezzi by the newly dedicated shady lady.

The Longboat Key Fire Department will now be looked over by a "shady lady."
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

A little beautification goes a long way, and the Rotary Club of Longboat Key is hoping to see their tree planting grow the distance at Fire Station 92 on Longboat Key. 

The club hosted a tree planting on June 4 to commemorate their donation of a "shady lady" tree, which is actually a black olive tree but gets its nickname from its far-reaching branches that grow as it matures. Former club President Nancy Rozance said the "do goodery" stems from Rotary's commitment to helping the island's first responders. 

This was the first Rotary event since the pandemic that has brought people together in-person. Rozance sent out the invite and was surprised at how many people came to the planting. A dozen Rotarians showed up to take a tour of the new station, which is still waiting on its six garage doors. 

The tree was already in the ground, but Rozance had brought along a small plaque commemorating the club's donation. Though Rotarians picked up a shovel and lifted a few ceremonious scoops of dirt, the plaque was the only thing that was "planted," and incoming club President Bo Fuller did the final placement. 

