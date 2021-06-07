Rotary Club of Longboat Key plants tree at new fire station

A little beautification goes a long way, and the Rotary Club of Longboat Key is hoping to see their tree planting grow the distance at Fire Station 92 on Longboat Key.

The club hosted a tree planting on June 4 to commemorate their donation of a "shady lady" tree, which is actually a black olive tree but gets its nickname from its far-reaching branches that grow as it matures. Former club President Nancy Rozance said the "do goodery" stems from Rotary's commitment to helping the island's first responders.

This was the first Rotary event since the pandemic that has brought people together in-person. Rozance sent out the invite and was surprised at how many people came to the planting. A dozen Rotarians showed up to take a tour of the new station, which is still waiting on its six garage doors.

The tree was already in the ground, but Rozance had brought along a small plaque commemorating the club's donation. Though Rotarians picked up a shovel and lifted a few ceremonious scoops of dirt, the plaque was the only thing that was "planted," and incoming club President Bo Fuller did the final placement.