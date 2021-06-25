 Skip to main content
Christi Villalobos receives the Stephen Garber Award from then-President Laura Adcock. Villalobos also received the Rotarian of the Year Award.

Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch installs 2021-22 officers, directors

Joe Najmy cuts the first slice of cake to celebrate the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch's 20th birthday. Najmy is an inaugural member of the club.

Directors Sybil Porter, Joyce Borda, Susan Hubbell, Treasurer James Wingert, Immediate Past President Laura Adcock, Vice President Carmen Spagnola and President Mark Midyett stand together after being inducted to new positions.

Dorothy Bodenburg, Jim Wingert and JoAnn Shakon said they were excited to hear the review of the Rotary Club's 2020-21 year and then put the COVID-19 pandemic behind them and enjoy spending time together.

Then-President Laura Adcock speaks during the induction of newly inducted club member Don Hank. Hank did not get to attend any meetings before the dinner because of the pandemic. Adcock was his sponsor.

Ken Kaplan, Govind Singh, Paolo Tricase, Susan Hubbell, Vana Prewitt, Christi Villalobos and Greg Villalobos share a dinner table. Kaplan, Hubbell and Christi Villalobos all received awards.

Joe Najmy and District Governor-Elect Andy Lyman stand at attention for the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the dinner. Lyman later gave a speech about his childhood experience with illiteracy and the importance of reading.

Newly inducted President of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch Mark Midyett concludes the installation dinner and celebration of the club's 20th birthday with his inaugural address.

Bob Wyatt and Govind Singh said they missed the installation dinner after it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Singh said he really enjoyed the 2019 dinner and hoped the 2021 version would be similarly fun.

Joe Najmy and then-President Laura Adcock prepare to cut the cake, which was shaped like the number 20 to celebrate the club's 20-year existence.

Balloons signifying the club's 20th birthday float above a table flanked with awards to be given out later in the night.

A Zoom call was set up so that those who couldn't make the meeting or chose not to attend could still watch the speeches and awards.

Then-President Laura Adcock hugs Paul Oakes after the latter received the Service Above Self Award to a standing ovation.

Maureen Burke and Bobbie Bordes said they hadn't been to any Rotary Club events since the pandemic started and were excited to see all their club friends in person again.

Then-President Laura Adcock gives a year-in-review speech as one of her last acts in the position. Adcock is now in the position of immediate past president.

Mark Midyett succeeded Laura Adcock as president and the club bid adieu to a pandemic-altered year.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

During one of her last moments as the president of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch, Laura Adcock spoke about the club's 2020-21 year.

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt Adcock a difficult hand. She spoke of not being able to meet in person, the Zoom calls, the cancellation of the organization's wine festival and other challenges.

She also spoke of a club whose volunteers stepped up to help when needed most. Adcock said the organization was no longer able to give away thousands of dollars to organizations that needed help badly, but it didn't stop members of the Rotary Club.

"What did we do?" Adcock said. "We did our darnedest to help anyone who asked for it."

The club's installation dinner June 24 at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club was a recap of the past, a glimpse of the future and a celebration of the club's 20th birthday. The club was not able to have an in-person installation dinner last year, and this year's attendees said they were thrilled to meet each other in person once more.

The main event was the induction of new leadership. Mark Midyett became the club's new president, while Adcock moved to the position of immediate past president. Other newly inducted officers include President-Elect Christopher Fils, Vice President Carmen Spagnola, Secretary Julie Poulin and Treasurer James Wingert.

The 2021-22 Board of Directors consists of Joyce Borda, Susan Hubbell, Jerry Long, Sybil Porter, Anne Ross and Lang Wooddy.

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

