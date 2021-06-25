Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch installs 2021-22 officers, directors

During one of her last moments as the president of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch, Laura Adcock spoke about the club's 2020-21 year.

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt Adcock a difficult hand. She spoke of not being able to meet in person, the Zoom calls, the cancellation of the organization's wine festival and other challenges.

She also spoke of a club whose volunteers stepped up to help when needed most. Adcock said the organization was no longer able to give away thousands of dollars to organizations that needed help badly, but it didn't stop members of the Rotary Club.

"What did we do?" Adcock said. "We did our darnedest to help anyone who asked for it."

The club's installation dinner June 24 at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club was a recap of the past, a glimpse of the future and a celebration of the club's 20th birthday. The club was not able to have an in-person installation dinner last year, and this year's attendees said they were thrilled to meet each other in person once more.

The main event was the induction of new leadership. Mark Midyett became the club's new president, while Adcock moved to the position of immediate past president. Other newly inducted officers include President-Elect Christopher Fils, Vice President Carmen Spagnola, Secretary Julie Poulin and Treasurer James Wingert.

The 2021-22 Board of Directors consists of Joyce Borda, Susan Hubbell, Jerry Long, Sybil Porter, Anne Ross and Lang Wooddy.