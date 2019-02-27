Rotary, Alliance build connections in Lakewood Ranch

Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch member Jim McDaniel found common ground Feb. 27 as he talked with Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance member and Realtor Manda Jordan. McDaniel, who works as the director of development for St. Stephen's Episcopal School, learned Jordan was president of the Harvard Club of Sarasota. That was a connection he'd been wanting to make.

The pair exchanged information during the joint meeting of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch and Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.

Nearly 200 Alliance and Rotary members like McDaniel and Jordan enjoyed networking before lunch and hearing from keynote speaker Bill Waddill, managing director of the Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization. The SBPO is working on plans to redevelop more than 40 acres of city of Sarasota-owned bayfront land off U.S. 41 around the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall into a public park with a performing arts center, amphitheater and educational spaces.