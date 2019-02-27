 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Rotary's Bob Grepling, whose daughter Stephanie Grepling also is a Rotary member, greets guests as they arrive.

Rotary, Alliance build connections in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Rotary's Bob Grepling, whose daughter Stephanie Grepling also is a Rotary member, greets guests as they arrive.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance board members Dom DiMaio, Jag Grewal and Brett Morris chat before guests sit for lunch and the keynote speaker.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance board members Dom DiMaio, Jag Grewal and Brett Morris chat before guests sit for lunch and the keynote speaker.

Buy this Photo
Rotary Club's Anne Ross and Paula Schwartz are eager to meet members of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. Ross is an Alliance member, as wel.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Rotary Club's Anne Ross and Paula Schwartz are eager to meet members of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. Ross is an Alliance member, as wel.

Buy this Photo
Business Alliance member Debbie Shaffer, of Veteran Air, greets Rotary's Bill Porter.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Business Alliance member Debbie Shaffer, of Veteran Air, greets Rotary's Bill Porter.

Buy this Photo
AnnMarie Kuffer, of Synovus, and Mike Bell, of BGE, enjoy the event together.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

AnnMarie Kuffer, of Synovus, and Mike Bell, of BGE, enjoy the event together.

Buy this Photo
Rotary Club's Paul Hoenle meets Business Alliance member Kristi Hoskinson, of FCCI. Hoskinson said the luncheon is a great way for businesses and organizations to connect and help each other.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Rotary Club's Paul Hoenle meets Business Alliance member Kristi Hoskinson, of FCCI. Hoskinson said the luncheon is a great way for businesses and organizations to connect and help each other.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance 2019 President Heather Williams welcomes guests.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance 2019 President Heather Williams welcomes guests.

Buy this Photo
RTI Insurance's Johnny Hroncich, with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, introduces himsef to other guests at the table.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

RTI Insurance's Johnny Hroncich, with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, introduces himsef to other guests at the table.

Buy this Photo
Rotary Club's Mark Midyett and Ivy Ventures Insurance's Lee-En Chung, of the Business Alliance, start introductions around the table.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Rotary Club's Mark Midyett and Ivy Ventures Insurance's Lee-En Chung, of the Business Alliance, start introductions around the table.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization Managing Director Bill Waddill shares about the vision for the park and its impact on the community and environment.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 |

Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization Managing Director Bill Waddill shares about the vision for the park and its impact on the community and environment.

Buy this Photo
Share
Sarasota 'Bay' project focus of luncheon speaker.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch member Jim McDaniel found common ground Feb. 27 as he talked with Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance member and Realtor Manda Jordan. McDaniel, who works as the director of development for St. Stephen's Episcopal School, learned Jordan was president of the Harvard Club of Sarasota. That was a connection he'd been wanting to make.

The pair exchanged information during the joint meeting of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch and Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club. 

Nearly 200 Alliance and Rotary members like McDaniel and Jordan enjoyed networking before lunch and hearing from keynote speaker Bill Waddill, managing director of the Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization. The SBPO is working on plans to redevelop more than 40 acres of city of Sarasota-owned bayfront land off U.S. 41 around the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall into a public park with a performing arts center, amphitheater and educational spaces.

Related Stories

Advertisement