John DeVries, Megan Micale, event chairwoman Nikki Taylor and Jane Thompson

Roskamp Institute works toward Alzheimer’s cure at Grey Matters

John DeVries, Megan Micale, event chairwoman Nikki Taylor and Jane Thompson

Jane Thompson, Bob Roskamp and Andrew Greenwell

Jane Thompson, Bob Roskamp and Andrew Greenwell

Richard Helstein and Valerie Cox

Richard Helstein and Valerie Cox

Debra Fortisis, Brittany Jennings, Samantha Herschel, Julie Whitney and Cindy Novak

Debra Fortisis, Brittany Jennings, Samantha Herschel, Julie Whitney and Cindy Novak

Each table was adorned with a light-filled noggin.

Each table was adorned with a light-filled noggin.

Speaker Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Speaker Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Tiffany Thornhill, Elli Baldwin and Montana Taplinger

Tiffany Thornhill, Elli Baldwin and Montana Taplinger

Pam Green, Karen Siva, Donna Geisdorf, Diane Pierce and Susan Woods

Pam Green, Karen Siva, Donna Geisdorf, Diane Pierce and Susan Woods

Mary Jo Heider, Renee Phinney, Glen Rieth and Robyn Facuy-Washington

Mary Jo Heider, Renee Phinney, Glen Rieth and Robyn Facuy-Washington

Kimberly Manooshian and Aimee Chouinard

Kimberly Manooshian and Aimee Chouinard

Jack and Lorelei Balazs

Jack and Lorelei Balazs

Donna Turner and Larry Genkin

Donna Turner and Larry Genkin

Meike Dooley with Sharon and Eric Van der Walde

Meike Dooley with Sharon and Eric Van der Walde

Jane Summerville, Debbie Shapiro and Martha Rogers

Jane Summerville, Debbie Shapiro and Martha Rogers

Christine Jankowski, Steve Mullen and Laura Tellor

Christine Jankowski, Steve Mullen and Laura Tellor

Sarah Pretorius and Rita Thibault

Sarah Pretorius and Rita Thibault

Kara Saunders, Sarah Massey and Kristina Hansen

Kara Saunders, Sarah Massey and Kristina Hansen

Melanie Heffrey, Gayle Guynup and Minta Getzen

Melanie Heffrey, Gayle Guynup and Minta Getzen

Jackie Gehndyu and Dr. A.J. Lee

Jackie Gehndyu and Dr. A.J. Lee

Speakers Dr. Fiona Crawford and Dr. Mike Mullan

Speakers Dr. Fiona Crawford and Dr. Mike Mullan

Stacy Hanan, Drayton Saunders, Donna Koffman and Benjamin Hanan

Stacy Hanan, Drayton Saunders, Donna Koffman and Benjamin Hanan

Ann Fries, Charlese Heiser Wolff and Penelope Bodry-Sanders

Ann Fries, Charlese Heiser Wolff and Penelope Bodry-Sanders

Michael Rook, Michael Tabers, Jason Toale and Craig Green

Michael Rook, Michael Tabers, Jason Toale and Craig Green

Nancy and Vincent Dyrek, Marc and Rita Miotti and Sam and Joyce Tucker

Nancy and Vincent Dyrek, Marc and Rita Miotti and Sam and Joyce Tucker

Christine Jankowski, Steve Mullen and Laura Tellor

Sarah Pretorius and Rita Thibault

The research organization hosted its third Alzheimer's research symposium on Sept. 27.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The good work toward scientific discovery continued during The Roskamp Institute’s 3rd Annual Grey Matters Symposium on Alzheimer’s Research Sept. 27 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The sold-out symposium saw a number of philanthropists and members of Sarasota’s medical community mingling before listening to words from bestselling author Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who spoke to the importance of caregiving.

“(My mother) would tell you that giving to places like the Roskamp Institute is a gift for you,” said Williams-Paisley. "She'd tell you to lean into this kind of group and welcome the light that will charge in."

Guests rounded out the day’s events with a Q&A session. The 4th annual Grey Matters was announced for Sept. 25, 2020.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

