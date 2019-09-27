Roskamp Institute works toward Alzheimer’s cure at Grey Matters

The good work toward scientific discovery continued during The Roskamp Institute’s 3rd Annual Grey Matters Symposium on Alzheimer’s Research Sept. 27 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The sold-out symposium saw a number of philanthropists and members of Sarasota’s medical community mingling before listening to words from bestselling author Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who spoke to the importance of caregiving.

“(My mother) would tell you that giving to places like the Roskamp Institute is a gift for you,” said Williams-Paisley. "She'd tell you to lean into this kind of group and welcome the light that will charge in."

Guests rounded out the day’s events with a Q&A session. The 4th annual Grey Matters was announced for Sept. 25, 2020.