Lee Vickman and Carol Camiener, who came down from Michigan to join celebrations here.

Rosh Hashanah luncheon brings friends together to celebrate holidays

Monday, Sep. 30, 2019 |

Apples and honey were placed on every table.

Elana Gordon, Natalie Kaufmann and Barbara Pressman.

Elise Galinsky and Earl Gordon.

Even with 93 seats, it was tough to find tables fitting a group who wanted to sit together.

Burt Raini and Armand Mazius.

Temple Board members Lewis Moyer, Sandy Packard and Stuart Sinai.

Isaac Azerad and son Maury Azerad.

Long tables accommodated everyone.

Elana Gordon and Miriam Goldfarb.

Betty and Marvin Morse.

Challah bread awaits the end of the meal.

One of the Jewish High Holidays continued through Monday, Sept. 30.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Members of Temple Beth Israel gathered Monday afternoon after services at the temple to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, one of the Jewish High Holidays and the Jewish New Year. The phrase “Rosh Hashanah” literally means “head of the year,” and the holiday often includes a gathering with friends and reflecting on one’s past year. 

Over 90 members met at Cafe L’Europe, where traditions of the holiday were present. Apples and honey were on every table, symbolizing a sweet new year, and challah bread waited on a counter to be served after the meal. 

Before lunch was served, the rooms reserved for the gathering became a merrily chaotic place as friends greeted each other and wished happy holidays upon them.

