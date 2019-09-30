Rosh Hashanah luncheon brings friends together to celebrate holidays

Members of Temple Beth Israel gathered Monday afternoon after services at the temple to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, one of the Jewish High Holidays and the Jewish New Year. The phrase “Rosh Hashanah” literally means “head of the year,” and the holiday often includes a gathering with friends and reflecting on one’s past year.

Over 90 members met at Cafe L’Europe, where traditions of the holiday were present. Apples and honey were on every table, symbolizing a sweet new year, and challah bread waited on a counter to be served after the meal.

Before lunch was served, the rooms reserved for the gathering became a merrily chaotic place as friends greeted each other and wished happy holidays upon them.