Rosedale Golf Classic helps change a life in Bradenton

For the second time, Christopher Gordon is going through an experience that will change his life.

The first one was horrific. An Army Staff Sergeant in 2005, Gordon was riding in his infantry vehicle with four fellow soldiers in Iraq when it was hit by an improvised explosive device. Three of the soldiers, including Gordon, were severely injured.

Gordon lost his right leg above his knee and his left leg has been held together by a rod ever since. The rest of his body was "chewed" up, leaving him with scar tissue. After a year in the hospital, he went about his life.

This Saturday, his life will change again. Homes for Our Troops will present Gordon the key to a specially adapted home in Groveland. That effort was made possible, in part, by money raised by the Rosedale Golf Classic Wednesday at the Rosedale Golf & Country Club.

Gordon was being honored by the tournament, which has been run all five of its years by Rosedale's Kathi and John Skelton and Deb and Jim Kehoe. This year's field of 144 golfers sold out in half a day on March 2. Of the field, 70% live in Rosedale.

The tournament raised $12,000 for Homes for Our Troops in its first year. This year's tournament broke $100,000 for the first time on Wednesday. The exact total won't be calculated for a few days.

Before teeing off in the tournament, Gordon addressed the field of golfers.

"This is like the dream week of my life," Gordon said as he held his service dog, Blaze. "This is the happy stuff you should hear more of on the news."

Gorden admitted there were times when he was in the hospital when he wondered if anyone cared.

"This stuff helps," he said of the community support. "It's amazing and it pulls at your heartstrings. It shows that everything I went through wasn't unappreciated. It shows people do care."

Rosedale's Mike Zinn was one of the golfers who do care.

"This (tournament) is a tremendous tribute to our service men and women who protect us," Zinn said. "I think people realize the need (for groups such as Homes for Our Troops). But we need to do more."