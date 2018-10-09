Ron Turner addresses Republican Club of Longboat Key

 Skip to main content
Congressman Vern Buchanan with Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel and Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018

Roger Lutz, Charles Tolfair and and Tony Baade

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 |

Midge and Tony Pescatello and Snookie Register

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 |

County commission candidate Christian Ziegler and Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 |

Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel and Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 |

Sunny and Rich McGrath

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 |

Polly and Blake Whitney and Linda Webber

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 |

Aref Bsisu and Louis Martorella

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 |

Phyllis and Jack Black

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 |

Marcy Diaz and Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe and Nancy McElmeel

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 |

Mary Elle and Bert Criste and Karen Wiltsie

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 |

Frank Spinola and Anthony Vlahidas

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 |

Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel and John Helms

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 |

Lana McDonald and Christina Landry

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 |

Congressman Vern Buchanan and County commission candidate Christian Ziegler were also present at the Oct. 9 meeting.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Republican Club of Longboat Key is back in session.

On Oct. 9, the club hosted its first meeting of the season in the Harbourside Ballroom. Following a cocktail reception, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner addressed the crowd about midterm elections and the 2018 election cycle.

Congressman Vern Buchanan and county commission candidate Christian Ziegler were also present and mingling with members.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

