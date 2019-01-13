PEL hosts rock and roll concert for Sarasota YMCA

On the Sarasota bay, guests gathered to watch Grammy nominee artist, Michelle Malone and the Michelle Malone band.

Personalized Estate Liquidation Benefiting Youth, Inc., a nonprofit consignment store, hosted the event with proceeds going to the Sarasota YMCA Roberta Leventhal Sudakoff Youth Shelter. The Roberta Leventhal Sudakoff Youth Shelter is the only emergency shelter in Sarasota County for children aged 10-17.

The evening started with a cocktail hour as the sun set over the bay before Michelle Malone and the band hit the stage for a rock and roll show.