Michelle Malone takes the stage for the concert.

PEL hosts rock and roll concert for Sarasota YMCA

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

The PEL officers thank guests for coming to the event.

Phil Skipper, Doug Kees, Michelle Malone and Vick Stafford

Christine Cobb and Kim Gregori

Pam and Steve Ball

Light appetizers were served during cocktail hour.

The evening was hosted on Indian Beach.

Jason and Dione Mettnick

Jon and Erin Liddy

Mike and Lyn Haycock

Margaret Tryburski and Chantal Freedman

Robin Williamson, Maryanne Young, Jon Thaxton and Sonia Santiago

Darcie and Guy Allen with Bobbi Goldwater

Michelle Malone and her band were the star performers for the evening.

Hosts Shelly and John Corey

Dan Dannheisser, Michelle Malone and Debbie Dannheisser

Steve Bourne and President Sharon Kenworthy

Rocking the Roof for our Youth was hosted Jan. 13 at the home of John and Shelly Corey.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

On the Sarasota bay, guests gathered to watch Grammy nominee artist, Michelle Malone and the Michelle Malone band. 

 

Personalized Estate Liquidation Benefiting Youth, Inc., a nonprofit consignment store, hosted the event with proceeds going to the Sarasota YMCA Roberta Leventhal Sudakoff Youth Shelter. The Roberta Leventhal Sudakoff Youth Shelter is the only emergency shelter in Sarasota County for children aged 10-17.

The evening started with a cocktail hour as the sun set over the bay before Michelle Malone and the band hit the stage for a rock and roll show. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

