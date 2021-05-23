Lakewood Ranch Tribute to Heroes Concert at Greenbrook Adventure Park raises money for local veterans organizations.

 Skip to main content
U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran Herman Martinez plays the drums while on stage with Bradenton-based band Whiskey Blind. Martinez founded the Del Webb Association of Veterans and Military Supporters.

Rockin' concert honors vets in Lakewood Ranch

Del Webb's Ernie Durso is an Army veteran who served two years in the Vietnam War. He placed six pins on the map of Vietnam, which was designed for veterans of the war to show where they fought within the country.

Army veteran Dave Daily, Navy veteran Graham Ellis, Army veteran Bob Moffitt and Air Force veteran Jerry Hufford were grateful for the Tribute to Heroes Concert.

Lakewood Ranch residents Yardena Babcock and Chaplain Ron Babcock stand at attention during Whiskey Blind's rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. Ron Babcock served in the Navy during the Vietnam War for four years.

Army veteran Lenny DeRasmo served in an airborne unit during the Vietnam War.

Graham Ellis, the post commander at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Braden River Post 12055, served 21 years in the Navy.

Riverwalk's Cherri Kessler and Hannah Degenaro sway to the song "Free Bird" by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Kessler's husband, Scott Kessler, served in the Navy.

Summerfield's Julie and Wayne Seel stand at attention during the playing of God Bless America. Wayne said he came to support veterans because "they made America what it is today."

Greenbrook's Mark Ulrich, Allison Ulrich, Brad Zabel, Sarah Zabel, Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Vice President Carlene Smith, Greenbrook's Jeff Dowling and Susan Dowling lift their drinks to toast veterans.

Greenbrook's Evelyn Turner, Michelle Sampson, public relations director for Cool Today, one of the event's major sponsors, and Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Vice President Carlene Smith. Turner's husband, Ron, is a veteran.

Bradenton-based Whiskey Blind performs at the Tribute to Heroes Concert. The band played songs by The Beatles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Billy Idol and more.

Mary Hutchinson, Micah Adams and Deborah Houston are members of Sarasota-based band Blue Skye Pipes and Drums. They played a rendition of "Amazing Grace" earlier in the concert.

Carol Hamlett sells veterans hats, American flag-themed merchandise and more. She was invited to the concert by Lakewood Ranch from Palmetto.

Lakewood Ranch Tribute to Heroes Concert at Greenbrook Adventure Park raises money for local veterans organizations.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

When the band members of Bradenton-based Whiskey Blind invited Herman Martinez on stage to play drums with them for a few songs at the 2021 Tribute to Heroes Concert, the U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran hadn't performed in about two years.

He quickly felt at home.

"It's kind of like riding a bike," Martinez said. "You might lose the speed, but you still know how to get on and ride."

Martinez, founder of the Del Webb Association of Veterans and Military Supporters, was one of many veterans to attend. The concert was held by Lakewood Ranch at Greenbrook Adventure Park. Proceeds from parking and beer sales were donated to local veterans' groups.

Though Martinez enjoyed the concert, he said Memorial Day is difficult for many veterans, especially those like himself who served in wars with compatriots who died overseas. 

"We love to put a smile on people's faces, because you never know what they're going through," Martinez said. "That means a lot to every musician."

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

