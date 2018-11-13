 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Bob Gary, guest speaker Rob Lorei and Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh

Rob Lorei visits with Longboat Key democrats

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Bob Gary, guest speaker Rob Lorei and Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh

Buy this Photo
Audrey Heimler and Joan Bernhard

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Audrey Heimler and Joan Bernhard

Buy this Photo
Louise Joseph, Marvin Black and Rhoda Nair

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Louise Joseph, Marvin Black and Rhoda Nair

Buy this Photo
Becky vanderBogert and Lois Barson

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Becky vanderBogert and Lois Barson

Buy this Photo
Slade and Susan Cargill

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Slade and Susan Cargill

Buy this Photo
Ann Roth and Sandra Kamir

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Ann Roth and Sandra Kamir

Buy this Photo
Ed Sabol and Debbie and Henry Stachura

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Ed Sabol and Debbie and Henry Stachura

Buy this Photo
John and Pat Lundy and Jane and Roy Gonzales

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

John and Pat Lundy and Jane and Roy Gonzales

Buy this Photo
John and Judy Culbreth

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

John and Judy Culbreth

Buy this Photo
Lucie and David Lapovsky and Ed Sabol

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Lucie and David Lapovsky and Ed Sabol

Buy this Photo
Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh welcomes the attendees.

Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 |

Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh welcomes the attendees.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Longboat Key Democratic Club hosted its monthly luncheon Nov. 13 at Portofino.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Democratic Club is back in session.

The club members gathered for their first official meeting of the season Nov. 13 at Portofino Restaurant & Grill.

This month’s guest speaker was Rob Lorei, host of “Florida This Week.” Lorei touched on the last week’s midterm elections.

Before Lorei spoke, club President Ken Marsh allowed the handful of new members to introduce themselves and share why they attended the meeting.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement