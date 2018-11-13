Rob Lorei visits with Longboat Key democrats

The Longboat Key Democratic Club is back in session.

The club members gathered for their first official meeting of the season Nov. 13 at Portofino Restaurant & Grill.

This month’s guest speaker was Rob Lorei, host of “Florida This Week.” Lorei touched on the last week’s midterm elections.

Before Lorei spoke, club President Ken Marsh allowed the handful of new members to introduce themselves and share why they attended the meeting.