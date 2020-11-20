 Skip to main content
Riverview running back Jay'den Birch flexes after running over a Lennard defender for a 1-yard touchdown run to extend the Rams' lead to 27-0.

Riverview romps to shutout win over Lennard

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Riverview running back Jay'den Birch flexes after running over a Lennard defender for a 1-yard touchdown run to extend the Rams' lead to 27-0.

Riverview seniors Jairus Brewer (99) and Daevon Lebron (9) celebrate what they believed was an onside recovery on the game's opening kickoff. Referees eventually ruled Lennard, the receiving team, recovered the kick.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Riverview seniors Jairus Brewer (99) and Daevon Lebron (9) celebrate what they believed was an onside recovery on the game's opening kickoff. Referees eventually ruled Lennard, the receiving team, recovered the kick.

Riverview quarterback Will Evans rumbles into the end zone to give the Rams a 7-0 lead.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Riverview quarterback Will Evans rumbles into the end zone to give the Rams a 7-0 lead.

Riverview cornerback James Simmons sucks on his mouthguard after intercepting a Lennard pass late in the first quarter.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Riverview cornerback James Simmons sucks on his mouthguard after intercepting a Lennard pass late in the first quarter.

Riverview defensive line/strength coach Mark Cristiani critiques a Rams player while studying film on the sideline in the first half.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Riverview defensive line/strength coach Mark Cristiani critiques a Rams player while studying film on the sideline in the first half.

Riverview junior Duke Timmons fights for yardage on a wide receiver screen late in the second quarter. The Rams would soon score a touchdown to extend their lead to 13-0.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Riverview junior Duke Timmons fights for yardage on a wide receiver screen late in the second quarter. The Rams would soon score a touchdown to extend their lead to 13-0.

Riverview junior Duke Timmons flexes after watching quarterback Will Evans score his second rushing touchdown of the day to extend the lead to 13-0 late in the first half.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Riverview junior Duke Timmons flexes after watching quarterback Will Evans score his second rushing touchdown of the day to extend the lead to 13-0 late in the first half.

Riverview senior Daevon Lebron congratulates senior Kyle Coggin after the latter recorded a sack late in the first half.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Riverview senior Daevon Lebron congratulates senior Kyle Coggin after the latter recorded a sack late in the first half.

Riverview running back Michael "Poohdah" Hayes Jr. prepares to evade a tackle attempt early in the third quarter.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Riverview running back Michael "Poohdah" Hayes Jr. prepares to evade a tackle attempt early in the third quarter.

(From left) Riverview quarterback Will Evans, running back Michael "Poohdah" Hayes Jr. and wide receiver Duke Timmons discuss the offense after a turnover on downs in the third quarter.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

(From left) Riverview quarterback Will Evans, running back Michael "Poohdah" Hayes Jr. and wide receiver Duke Timmons discuss the offense after a turnover on downs in the third quarter.

Riverview quarterback Will Evans prepares to take the field after a Lennard three-and-out in the third quarter. Evans accounted for three touchdowns, including two on the ground.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Riverview quarterback Will Evans prepares to take the field after a Lennard three-and-out in the third quarter. Evans accounted for three touchdowns, including two on the ground.

Riverview running back Jay'den Birch is tackled at the 1-yard line by Lennard senior Darius Frazier in the third quarter. Birch punched the ball in on the next play to extend Riverview's lead to 27-0.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Riverview running back Jay'den Birch is tackled at the 1-yard line by Lennard senior Darius Frazier in the third quarter. Birch punched the ball in on the next play to extend Riverview's lead to 27-0.

The Rams beat the Longhorns 35-0 on Friday, earning the right to face Osceola in the regional semifinal
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Riverview defeated Lennard 35-0 in Friday’s Class 8A regional quarterfinal at Riverview High School in Sarasota.

The Rams will face Osceola in the regional semifinal Nov. 27 at Osceola High School.

The defense put up a dominant performance, pitching a shutout and forcing three turnovers. This after giving up 26 point to Lennard in a 49-26 Rams win Oct. 2.

“We’re starting to play better right now,” Riverview head coach Josh Smithers said. “Earlier in the year, we were having a few breakdowns here and there. We’d have penalties, things like that to extend drives.”

On offense, senior quarterback Will Evans led the way, accounting for three touchdowns, including two on the ground.

Evans opened the scoring seven minutes into the game on a quarterback keeper of about 20 yards to give the Rams a 6-0 lead. Lennard looked to be putting a decent drive together before junior James Simmons reeled in an interception thrown by sophomore Carter Payne at the Riverview 13-yard line.

After some strong defense from both teams kept the game at a one-score deficit, the tide turned when a Riverview punt bounced off a Longhorns player, which became a turnover when the Rams recovered. A couple minutes later, Evans busted free for his second rushing score of the day, this time from 10 yards out to give Riverview a 13-0 lead after the PAT.

The Rams tacked on another touchdown as time expired to take a 20-0 lead into the half. This time, Evans got the job done with his arm, finding senior Tyrone Presha for a 15-yard score on fourth down.

Riverview picked up where it left off in the third quarter. Seven and a half minutes in, junior Jay’den Birch lowered his shoulder and plowed his way over a defender and into the end zone for a 1-yard score, giving the Rams a 27-0 lead.

On their next drive, a deep pass from Evans to junior Omari Hayes moved the Rams to the 9-yard line. Michael “Poohdah” Hayes Jr. then punched in a touchdown from 7 yards out with 1:50 to play in the third quarter. Leading 33-0, Riverview elected to go for two in an attempt to reach the continuously running game clock mercy rule. The conversion was successful, as Evans found junior Duke Timmons on a fade route to reach the final score of 35-0 Rams.

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

See All Articles by Brendan

