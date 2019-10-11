 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Tray Hall fakes a carry while Sean White executes play action for the Rams.

Rams football move to 5-2 with win over Sharks

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 |

Tray Hall fakes a carry while Sean White executes play action for the Rams.

Buy this Photo
Duke Timmons (2) celebrates with Omari Hayes (11) after an athletic touchdown catch. Photo by Hannah Russo.

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 |

Duke Timmons (2) celebrates with Omari Hayes (11) after an athletic touchdown catch. Photo by Hannah Russo.

Buy this Photo
Omari Hayes makes a tackle after an interception.

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 |

Omari Hayes makes a tackle after an interception.

Buy this Photo
Tyre Smith goes flying after catching the ball on a kickoff.

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 |

Tyre Smith goes flying after catching the ball on a kickoff.

Buy this Photo
The Rams flags fly after a Riverview touchdown.

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 |

The Rams flags fly after a Riverview touchdown.

Buy this Photo
The Rams mascot gets its dance on. Photo by Hannah Russo.

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 |

The Rams mascot gets its dance on. Photo by Hannah Russo.

Buy this Photo
Riverview coach Josh Smithers pumps up his team.

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 |

Riverview coach Josh Smithers pumps up his team.

Buy this Photo
Tray Hall takes a knee after punching in a goal line touchdown run.

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 |

Tray Hall takes a knee after punching in a goal line touchdown run.

Buy this Photo
The Rams take down Sharks quarterback Stazion Gage.

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 |

The Rams take down Sharks quarterback Stazion Gage.

Buy this Photo
Michael Fraraccio carries three Sharks defenders on his back.

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 |

Michael Fraraccio carries three Sharks defenders on his back.

Buy this Photo
Share
Riverview will play Newsome next week in a de facto district championship game.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Homecoming games don't get much sweeter than this. 

The Riverview High football team (5-2) defeated Hillsborough Riverview High (6-2) 38-7, thanks to a havoc-heavy defense and a strong rushing attack led by senior Tray Hall. The Rams put the Sharks' offensive linemen on their heels and gave their passing offense little time to do much but heave and pray. The Sharks' lone score of the night was a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. By then, the Rams' starting players had been pulled. 

Hall had two rushing touchdowns and junior running back/wideout Michael Hayes added another. The play of the night was made by sophomore wideout Duke Timmons, who made a sprinting catch in the corner of the end zone on a dime from senior quarterback Sean White, barely beating out a Sharks defensive back to the spot. 

After a touchdown on its first drive, the Riverview High football team tried its hand at an onside kick. 

Dorian Hall booted the ball into the glass, getting a rollicking bounce to the right sideline just past the required 10-yard mark. The Sharks, caught off guard, had no one in position to make a play on the ball, and the Rams recovered. It was that kind of night for the Rams. They did not score on the ensuing possession, but the play was a demonstration of how in-control the Rams were from the jump. 

Rams coach Josh Smithers said his defense worked hard to get to the level it is, and he is proud of that. 

The Rams' next contest will be the biggest of its season thus far. A road matchup with Newsome High (7-1) on Oct. 18 will act as a de facto district championship game. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement