Rams football move to 5-2 with win over Sharks

Homecoming games don't get much sweeter than this.

The Riverview High football team (5-2) defeated Hillsborough Riverview High (6-2) 38-7, thanks to a havoc-heavy defense and a strong rushing attack led by senior Tray Hall. The Rams put the Sharks' offensive linemen on their heels and gave their passing offense little time to do much but heave and pray. The Sharks' lone score of the night was a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. By then, the Rams' starting players had been pulled.

Hall had two rushing touchdowns and junior running back/wideout Michael Hayes added another. The play of the night was made by sophomore wideout Duke Timmons, who made a sprinting catch in the corner of the end zone on a dime from senior quarterback Sean White, barely beating out a Sharks defensive back to the spot.

After a touchdown on its first drive, the Riverview High football team tried its hand at an onside kick.

Dorian Hall booted the ball into the glass, getting a rollicking bounce to the right sideline just past the required 10-yard mark. The Sharks, caught off guard, had no one in position to make a play on the ball, and the Rams recovered. It was that kind of night for the Rams. They did not score on the ensuing possession, but the play was a demonstration of how in-control the Rams were from the jump.

Rams coach Josh Smithers said his defense worked hard to get to the level it is, and he is proud of that.

The Rams' next contest will be the biggest of its season thus far. A road matchup with Newsome High (7-1) on Oct. 18 will act as a de facto district championship game.