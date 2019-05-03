 Skip to main content
Amy Dunn, Jay Lorenz, Dick Vitale, Abby Strzempka, Rod Dragash, Erin Del Castillo and Tammy Moore

Riverview High School kicks for a cause

Amy Dunn, Jay Lorenz, Dick Vitale, Abby Strzempka, Rod Dragash, Erin Del Castillo and Tammy Moore

Seniors Amy Dunn and Abby Strzempka are officers of Riverview Fights Cancer.

Seniors Amy Dunn and Abby Strzempka are officers of Riverview Fights Cancer.

Tammy Moore, math teacher and Riverview Fights Cancer sponsor; and Tom Milner, a retired teacher and supporter of the club

Tammy Moore, math teacher and Riverview Fights Cancer sponsor; and Tom Milner, a retired teacher and supporter of the club

Dick Vitale speaks to the crowd.

Dick Vitale speaks to the crowd.

In addition to the tournament, River Fights Cancer members sell bracelets at various school events.

In addition to the tournament, River Fights Cancer members sell bracelets at various school events.

Jason Brzozowski heads the ball

Jason Brzozowski heads the ball

Samantha Bickel, incoming Riverview Fights Cancer president, and Riley Spingler, incoming vice president.

Samantha Bickel, incoming Riverview Fights Cancer president, and Riley Spingler, incoming vice president.

Amy Dunn, Dick Vitale and Abby Strzempka

Amy Dunn, Dick Vitale and Abby Strzempka

Joey St. Onge throws the ball in play.

Joey St. Onge throws the ball in play.

Riverview Fights Cancer members pose for a photo with Dick Vitale.

Riverview Fights Cancer members pose for a photo with Dick Vitale.

Blake Quigley, Sam Elnaggar, Jason Brzozowski, Dean Thompson, Kassi Zarris and Joey St. Onge comprise the winning team.

Blake Quigley, Sam Elnaggar, Jason Brzozowski, Dean Thompson, Kassi Zarris and Joey St. Onge comprise the winning team.

Amy Dunn writes out the $1,711 check.

Amy Dunn writes out the $1,711 check.

Dick Vitale talks about his experiences with cancer.

Dick Vitale talks about his experiences with cancer.

A student looks at his free copy of "Dick Vitale's Mount Rushmore of College Basketball" that was given out at the event.

A student looks at his free copy of "Dick Vitale's Mount Rushmore of College Basketball" that was given out at the event.

Dick Vitale answers students' questions.

Dick Vitale answers students' questions.

Riverview Fights Cancer raised more than $1,000 for the Jimmy V Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Research.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

The Riverview High School gymnasium was filled with sweating athletes and cheering fans, but it was no regular season game. 

Students stayed after school Friday to raise money for a cause — cancer research. 

Riverview Fights Cancer, a program that raises money to donate to cancer research, held an indoor soccer tournament to help raise funds. Students participated in co-ed teams of five. It was bracket play, with each game lasting five minutes.

When the winning team had received its prizes, a check for $1,711 was written to the Jimmy V Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Research. 

Dick Vitale accepted the check and then answered questions from tournament participants. 

