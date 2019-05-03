Riverview High School kicks for a cause

Riverview Fights Cancer raised more than $1,000 for the Jimmy V Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Research.
The Riverview High School gymnasium was filled with sweating athletes and cheering fans, but it was no regular season game.
Students stayed after school Friday to raise money for a cause — cancer research.
Riverview Fights Cancer, a program that raises money to donate to cancer research, held an indoor soccer tournament to help raise funds. Students participated in co-ed teams of five. It was bracket play, with each game lasting five minutes.
When the winning team had received its prizes, a check for $1,711 was written to the Jimmy V Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Research.
Dick Vitale accepted the check and then answered questions from tournament participants.