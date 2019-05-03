Riverview High School kicks for a cause

The Riverview High School gymnasium was filled with sweating athletes and cheering fans, but it was no regular season game.

Students stayed after school Friday to raise money for a cause — cancer research.

Riverview Fights Cancer, a program that raises money to donate to cancer research, held an indoor soccer tournament to help raise funds. Students participated in co-ed teams of five. It was bracket play, with each game lasting five minutes.

When the winning team had received its prizes, a check for $1,711 was written to the Jimmy V Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Research.

Dick Vitale accepted the check and then answered questions from tournament participants.